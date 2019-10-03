Analysts See $0.03 EPS for Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS); Intricon (IIN) Shorts Up By 0.85%

Intricon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) had an increase of 0.85% in short interest. IIN’s SI was 1.45M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 0.85% from 1.44 million shares previously. With 138,100 avg volume, 11 days are for Intricon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN)’s short sellers to cover IIN’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.57. About 50,804 shares traded. IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) has declined 67.84% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.84% the S&P500. Some Historical IIN News: 16/03/2018 – IntriCon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ IntriCon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIN); 09/04/2018 – IntriCon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE SALES TO RANGE BETWEEN $105 MLN TO $108 MLN IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference May 24; 21/05/2018 – lntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 SECOND-QUARTER NET SALES, TO RANGE BETWEEN $25.5 MLN AND $26.5 MLN; 23/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – IntriCon 1Q EPS 10c

Analysts expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to report $0.03 EPS on November, 4.APPS’s profit would be $2.37 million giving it 51.42 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Digital Turbine, Inc.’s analysts see -25.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.17. About 579,117 shares traded. Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) has risen 299.26% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 299.26% the S&P500. Some Historical APPS News: 16/05/2018 – Digital Turbine to Host Analyst Day in New York City on Thursday, June 21, 2018; 04/05/2018 – B. Riley Financial, Inc. Exits Position in Digital Turbine; 01/05/2018 – Digital Turbine Announces the Sale of Content and Advertiser & Publisher Businesses; 25/04/2018 – Digital Turbine Appoints Roy H. Chestnutt to Board; 22/04/2018 DJ Digital Turbine Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APPS); 11/05/2018 – Digital Turbine Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Digital Turbine: Chestnutt Increases Board to 7 Members; 25/04/2018 – Digital Turbine Appoints Roy H. Chestnutt to its Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Digital Turbine Sees Deal Completed by June; 11/05/2018 – Digital Turbine to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Digital Turbine, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, app advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company has market cap of $487.20 million. It operates through two divisions, Advertising and Content. It currently has negative earnings. The Advertising segment offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices; Discover software, which provides application installation and management, as well as detailed reporting to advertisers and carriers; and mobile user acquisition platform that allows mobile advertisers to engage with right clients for their applications.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, makes, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $162.89 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It currently has negative earnings. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for bio-telemetry devices, hearing instruments, and professional audio communication devices.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold IntriCon Corporation shares while 17 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 6.26 million shares or 3.06% more from 6.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 70,796 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Quantum Cap Management has 92,427 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 10,109 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 129 shares or 0% of the stock. 25,815 are held by Ameriprise Financial. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Wesbanco National Bank Inc holds 18,253 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 216,680 shares. Palisade Capital Lc Nj invested in 0.25% or 352,043 shares. Stifel Financial has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Mairs & Power Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Falcon Point Capital holds 22,046 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN).