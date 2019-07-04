Analysts See $0.03 EPS for Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX); Genpact LTD (G)’s Sentiment Is 1.44

Analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to report $0.03 EPS on July, 25.DSX’s profit would be $3.02 million giving it 29.42 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, Diana Shipping Inc.’s analysts see -57.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 73,607 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 25.57% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 13, 2018; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$19,150 PER DAY; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH SWISSMARINE; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9, 2018; 22/03/2018 – DSX REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V NEW ORLEANS; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 17, 2018; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$18,000 PER DAY FOR MINIMUM 20 MONTHS TO MAXIMUM 22 MONTHS; 22/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$21,000 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 04/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Los Angeles With SwissMarine; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – M/V ARETHUSA IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT A GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$7,200 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES

Genpact LTD (G) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 118 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 82 sold and decreased their stock positions in Genpact LTD. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 164.79 million shares, down from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Genpact LTD in top ten equity positions increased from 5 to 7 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 69 Increased: 74 New Position: 44.

Among 2 analysts covering Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Diana Shipping had 3 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Drewry Financial with “Buy”.

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company has market cap of $355.26 million. The firm transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It has a 22.06 P/E ratio. It operates a fleet of 48 dry bulk vessels comprising 23 Panamax, 4 Kamsarmax, 3 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.37 billion. The firm offers finance and accounting services, including accounts payable comprising document management, invoice processing, approval, resolution management, and T&E processing; order to cash services, such as customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services consisting of accounting, closing and reporting, treasury, tax, and product cost accounting services; enterprise performance management, including budgeting, forecasting, business performance reporting, and analytics; and enterprise risk and compliance services comprising SOX advisory, enterprise risk management, internal audit, FCPA, and IT risk management services. It has a 27.08 P/E ratio. It also provides analytics and research services; core industry operation services; business and enterprise risk consulting services; transformation services; and supply chain and procurement services, including direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services.

Bain Capital Investors Llc holds 43.03% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited for 32.04 million shares. Dalton Investments Llc owns 794,319 shares or 12.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc has 4.35% invested in the company for 1.09 million shares. The North Carolina-based Global Endowment Management Lp has invested 2.89% in the stock. Junto Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 930,356 shares.