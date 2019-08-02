Analysts See $-0.03 EPS for CSI Compressco LP (CCLP); 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

Analysts expect CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 86.96% from last quarter’s $-0.23 EPS. After having $-0.26 EPS previously, CSI Compressco LP’s analysts see -88.46% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.66. About 97,372 shares traded. CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) has declined 38.95% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CCLP News: 04/05/2018 – A new book edited by John Eibner of CSI: “The Future of Religious Minorities in the Middle East”; 16/05/2018 – CSI Announces Kat Cole and William H. McRaven as Keynote Speakers for Its Annual Customer Conference; 07/05/2018 – CSI Compressco 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 08/03/2018 – CSI Compressco LP Prices Private Offering of $350 Million in Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2025; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES – SEES 2018 TOTAL EBITDA $168 MLN TO $188 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Latest Cloud Security Report From RedLock CSI Team Highlights Serious Growth in Cryptojacking, Continuing Lack of Compliance; 21/05/2018 – CSI Announces Project Dynamo, an Industry Wide Digital Construction Initiative; 07/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Receives Eleventh Consecutive NMMA CSI Award; 07/05/2018 – CSI COMPRESSCO LP – PROJECTED 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $90 MLN AND $110 MLN; 09/03/2018 – VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF Closes Above 50-Day MA

Among 3 analysts covering Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lattice Semiconductor has $15 highest and $10 lowest target. $12.50’s average target is -35.23% below currents $19.3 stock price. Lattice Semiconductor had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Cowen & Co initiated Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Susquehanna to “Positive”. See Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) latest ratings:

01/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Rosenblatt Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

21/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Initiate

13/02/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Positive Upgrade

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company has market cap of $2.55 billion. The firm offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices. It has a 160.83 P/E ratio. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products, including port processors, port controllers, video processors, transmitters, receivers, bridges, and converters for use in mobile phones, HD TVs, home theater systems, HDMI cable extenders, automotive infotainment, PCs, accessories, projectors, and monitors.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 107.51 million shares or 2.06% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Cap Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.07% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Prudential holds 0% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 13,191 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank accumulated 18,160 shares. Rice Hall James & Associate Limited Co accumulated 973,192 shares. Century stated it has 0.01% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Fmr Ltd accumulated 1,651 shares. Css Limited Liability Il stated it has 31,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Swiss Bankshares has 0% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 224,200 shares. Howe & Rusling stated it has 120 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv invested 0% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 27,304 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab holds 186,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated holds 8.01M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 86,450 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 1,826 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $172.26 million. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services.