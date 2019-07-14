Analysts expect Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to report $-0.03 EPS on July, 19.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 250.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. After having $0.26 EPS previously, Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V.’s analysts see -111.54% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.92% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $10.07. About 484,711 shares traded or 88.02% up from the average. Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has risen 66.96% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical VLRS News: 27/03/2018 S&P REVISES CONTROLADORA MABE, S.A. DE C.V. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin:Qualitas Controladora Rtgs Unaffctd On Anncment; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrdes Controladora Mabe To ‘BBB-‘ Frm ‘BB+’; Outlk Stb

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) had an increase of 9.77% in short interest. AXAS’s SI was 2.07 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.77% from 1.89 million shares previously. With 935,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s short sellers to cover AXAS’s short positions. The SI to Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s float is 1.4%. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.03. About 446,323 shares traded. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) has declined 57.75% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AXAS News: 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP – BORROWING BASE UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED TO $175 MLN; 09/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP AXAS.O : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4 FROM $3.25; 13/03/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 30/03/2018 – As shale wells grow longer, buyouts attract hemmed in oil producers; 13/03/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP – “GOALS FOR 2018 REMAIN LARGELY UNCHANGED”; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum: More Than Adequate Liquidity to Execute on Business Plan; 13/03/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY PRODUCTION OF 808 MBOE; 15/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM 4Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. 4C; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum: $104M Drawn on Facility at March 31

Controladora Vuela Compa????a de Aviaci??n, S.A.B. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.00 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated a fleet of 69 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 15 Airbus A319s, 44 A320s, and 10 A321s. It currently has negative earnings. It operates approximately 302 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 22 cities in the United States and Central America.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 18 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $172,980 activity. Schwartz Dirk A bought $9,610 worth of stock. $9,610 worth of stock was bought by WATSON ROBERT L G on Friday, February 8. $9,610 worth of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) was bought by Krog George William Jr. $9,610 worth of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) shares were bought by Clarke Tod A. Another trade for 8,580 shares valued at $9,610 was made by WENDEL STEPHEN T on Friday, February 8. 8,580 shares were bought by Bommer Peter A., worth $9,610 on Friday, February 8. $9,610 worth of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) was bought by Johnson Kenneth Wayne.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of gas and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $173.42 million. The firm operates gas and oil assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. It has a 7.92 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent.