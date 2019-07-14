Analysts See $-0.03 EPS for Cohu, Inc. (COHU); American Electric Power Co (AEP) Has 1.19 Sentiment

American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 352 active investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 296 cut down and sold equity positions in American Electric Power Co Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 352.66 million shares, down from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding American Electric Power Co Inc in top ten holdings increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 258 Increased: 246 New Position: 106.

Analysts expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.60 EPS change or 105.26% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. After having $-0.10 EPS previously, Cohu, Inc.’s analysts see -70.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $14.58. About 226,695 shares traded. Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has declined 29.18% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.61% the S&P500. Some Historical COHU News: 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Deal for Xcerra Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share After Closin; 21/03/2018 – RPT-COHU INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT ABOUT 10% GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF 2018 COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cohu Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COHU); 08/05/2018 – Cohu To Acquire Xcerra Creating Global Leader In Back-end Semiconductor Equipment; 08/05/2018 – COHU INC COHU.O – DEAL FOR TOTAL ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $627 MLN, AFTER EXCLUDING XCERRA’S CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES NET OF DEBT; 30/03/2018 – Cohu: Director Karl Funke’s Resignation for Personal Reasons, Didn’t Involve Any Disagreement With Co; 08/05/2018 – Cohu, Xcerra Boards Have Unanimously Approved Deal; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Complementary Acquisition Expected to Create Diversified Revenue Base and Expand Addressable Market to $5 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Cohu 1Q EPS 28c; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Xcerra Deal Expected to Close in 2H18 Subject to Customary Approvals, Including by Shareholders of Both Companies

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AEP’s profit will be $493.44 million for 22.56 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $90.25. About 1.37 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – AEP FILED UPDATED TRANSMISSION FORMULA RATES THAT INCORPORATE BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM FOR TRANSMISSION CUSTOMERS; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE OFFERS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP’S WIND CATCHER; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – QTRLY REV $4.0 BLN VS $3.9 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC SEES 2018 ESTIMATED EPS ON A GAAP BASIS $3.71 TO $3.91; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART; 04/04/2018 – EPA: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport, La., Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 16/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. May Face Pressure, Industry Falls; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KENTUCKY POWER AT BAA2, OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE

American Electric Power Company, Inc., a public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $44.53 billion. The firm generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It has a 21.8 P/E ratio. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd holds 6.76% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. for 1.18 million shares. Stralem & Co Inc owns 85,620 shares or 3.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Crow Point Partners Llc has 3.26% invested in the company for 230,000 shares. The Australia-based Commonwealth Bank Of Australia has invested 2.63% in the stock. Keystone Financial Planning Inc., a Ohio-based fund reported 62,427 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cohu had 9 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of COHU in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, January 23 to “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by FBR Capital.

Cohu, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide. The company has market cap of $598.03 million. It offers pick-and-place handlers; thermal handler for microprocessors, graphics processors, and other integrated circuits; pick-and-place platform for fabless and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test customers, as well as for integrated device manufacturers; a platform for assembly automation; gravity-feed and test-in-strip handlers; and turret handler for testing and inspection of integrated circuits, LEDs, and discrete devices. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides MEMS test modules that generate physical stimuli for testing of sensor integrated circuits; thermal sub-systems that offer temperature control of the integrated circuit during the testing process; contactor solutions; spares; and a range of device dedication kits that enable handlers to process various semiconductor packages.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.00, from 2.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold Cohu, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 36.29 million shares or 0.86% less from 36.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 8,247 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Com has 0% invested in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU). Parametric Associates Limited Co has 59,160 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Llc invested in 0% or 1,168 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 13,247 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp reported 1.27 million shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU). Meeder Asset stated it has 788 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 31,546 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3.46 million were accumulated by Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership. Ameriprise Fincl has 1.43 million shares. Parkside Bancshares & Tru reported 0% of its portfolio in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU). Vanguard Group stated it has 0% in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU). Voya Inv Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 57,436 shares.