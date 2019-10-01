Analysts See $-0.03 EPS for Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE); Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Shorts Up By 3.98%

Analysts expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to report $-0.03 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 72.73% from last quarter’s $-0.11 EPS. After having $-0.11 EPS previously, Coeur Mining, Inc.’s analysts see -72.73% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $4.895. About 3.79M shares traded. Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has declined 31.95% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CDE News: 25/04/2018 – COEUR MINING 1Q ADJ EPS $0.000, EST. LOSS/SHR 4.750C; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: Coeur Mining Outlook Reflects Improved Geopolitical Risk Profile; 08/03/2018 – Coeur to Participate in Upcoming ROTH Conference; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: Coeur Mining Outlook Reflects Expected Growth in Production, Scale, Earnings; 09/04/2018 – COEUR MINING INC – FULL-YEAR PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 36.0 – 39.4 MLN SILVER EQUIVALENT OUNCES REMAINS UNCHANGED; 08/03/2018 – COEUR SEES SILVERTIP PRODUCTION UP TO 750TPD VS 250TPD IN APRIL; 04/05/2018 – Coeur to Participate in Goldman Sachs’ Leveraged Finance Conference; 04/04/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Public Meeting, Coeur d’Alene District Resource Advisory Council, Idaho; 08/03/2018 Coeur Announces Commencement of Production at Silvertip; 19/04/2018 – DJ Coeur Mining Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDE)

Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) had an increase of 3.98% in short interest. RIO's SI was 10.13 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 3.98% from 9.74M shares previously. With 2.51M avg volume, 4 days are for Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO)'s short sellers to cover RIO's short positions. The SI to Rio Tinto Plc's float is 0.8%. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $51.33. About 1.17M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500.

More notable recent Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Vale Officially Facing Criminal Charges from Brazilian Authorities – The Motley Fool” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rio Tinto scraps sale/IPO for Canadian iron-ore unit – reports – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Top Copper Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Stocks Poised To Rise As Chinese Listings In U.S. Appear Safe – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Rio Tinto scraps plans for Canadian iron ore unit sale, floatation – WSJ – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, finds, mines, processes, and markets mineral resources. The company has market cap of $86.07 billion. The firm mines and produces aluminum products, including bauxite, alumina, and aluminum; copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum, as well as nickel; diamonds, titanium dioxide feedstocks, borates, and salt, as well as high purity iron, steel billets, metal powders, zircon, and rutile; uranium; iron ore; and thermal coal, and coking or metallurgical coal. It has a 6.44 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also comprise others, such as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1.

Among 4 analysts covering Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Coeur Mining has $7.8000 highest and $5.2500 lowest target. $6.01’s average target is 22.78% above currents $4.895 stock price. Coeur Mining had 8 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co on Monday, September 9 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Roth Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 24 by B. Riley & Co.

Coeur Mining, Inc. owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. The firm holds interests in the Palmarejo silver and gold mine located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. It currently has negative earnings. It also owns interests in the San Bartolom?? silver mine in Bolivia; the Endeavor zinc, lead, and silver mine located in Australia; the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the Joaquin silver-gold exploration project located in the Santa Cruz province of southern Argentina.