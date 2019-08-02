Analysts See $-0.03 EPS for Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX); Haverford Financial Services Upped Disney Walt Productions (DIS) Stake By $739,815

Analysts expect Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 21.After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Co-Diagnostics, Inc.’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.0299 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2699. About 58,734 shares traded. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) has declined 63.11% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CODX News: 05/04/2018 – Co-Diagnostics Files Initial Annual Report on Form 10-K and Updates Corporate Developments; 22/03/2018 Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Construction Update at JV Manufacturing Facility in India; 16/04/2018 – Co-Diagnostics CEO to Discuss Strategic Direction in a Lytham Partners’ Virtual Presentation and Fireside Chat Event on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 2:00 pm ET

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased Disney Walt Productions (DIS) stake by 9.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Haverford Financial Services Inc acquired 6,665 shares as Disney Walt Productions (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Haverford Financial Services Inc holds 77,366 shares with $8.59 million value, up from 70,701 last quarter. Disney Walt Productions now has $253.66B valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $140.95. About 3.28 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity. $227,200 worth of stock was sold by WOODFORD BRENT on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP invested in 250,000 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Wills Group Inc Inc holds 1.46% or 19,413 shares in its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Inv accumulated 113,534 shares or 2.49% of the stock. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability holds 0.86% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 43,471 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Meyer Handelman owns 30,393 shares. Orleans La has 8,080 shares. Madison Investment Hldgs owns 41,497 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 4,253 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Amica Retiree Medical Trust holds 0.75% or 7,749 shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.89% or 12,506 shares. Maryland Capital stated it has 13,000 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Richard C Young And Limited reported 56,898 shares. Private Wealth Advisors holds 1.11% or 26,835 shares in its portfolio.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $16000 target in Thursday, June 13 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 30. Bank of America maintained the shares of DIS in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $140 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight”. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16500 target in Monday, May 6 report. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, June 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital on Monday, June 17 to “In-Line”.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. The company has market cap of $21.61 million. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 2 analysts covering Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Co-Diagnostics had 2 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

