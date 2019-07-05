Analysts See $-0.03 EPS for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO); Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lowered By $507,204 Its Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Position

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) stake by 10.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 3,474 shares as Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)’s stock declined 0.38%. The Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc holds 28,427 shares with $4.18 million value, down from 31,901 last quarter. Deckers Outdoor Corp now has $5.03B valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $175.32. About 50,586 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 44.77% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 09/03/2018 – DECKERS HOLDER MARCATO DELIVERED SHRS TO COVER SHORT POSITIONS; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q EPS 66c; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q Adj EPS 50c; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.20 TO $6.40, EST. $6.01; 14/04/2018 – UGG Hosts Kick-Off Brunch for Festival Season; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Adds Univar, Exits Deckers Outdoor, Buys More IAC: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $1.50-Adj Loss/Shr $1.41; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor

Analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to report $-0.03 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 78.57% from last quarter’s $-0.14 EPS. After having $-0.43 EPS previously, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -93.02% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.61. About 65,746 shares traded. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has risen 10.64% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 28/03/2018 – HAPAG-LLOYD: CCO THORSTEN HAESER TO STEP DOWN; 18/04/2018 – Nielsen Study Confirms Airport Advertising Drives Sales for National & Local Brands, Significantly Increasing Web and Foot; 22/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor 1Q Loss $126.9M; 03/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR DELAY OVER PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED PROBE; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL CITES U.S. FOREIGN CORRUPT PRACTICES ACT; 04/05/2018 – ITALY’S MONCLER CCO SAYS APRIL SALES GOING WELL BUT “BACK TO NORMAL”; 03/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor: Delay Due to Ongoing Probe of Alleged Misappropriation of Funds; 25/05/2018 – Texas Center for the Missing and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas Launch Digital Billboard Campaign Timed with National Missing; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Group LP Exits Position in Clear Channel; 15/03/2018 – IHEARTMEDIA INC – UPON RESTRUCTURING EFFECTIVE DATE, CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS WILL BE SEPARATED OR SPUN-OFF FROM COMPANY PARTIES

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces. The company has market cap of $1.69 billion. It operates in two divisions, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising (International). It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers advertising services through billboards comprising bulletins and posters; street furniture displays, including advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; and other out-of-home advertising displays, such as wallscapes and spectaculars, as well as mall displays and other small displays.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 31.87 million shares or 0.64% less from 32.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al accumulated 2.70M shares. 2.75 million are held by Blackrock. Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Partners has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Natixis has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Legal And General Grp Public Limited accumulated 9,044 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. Trexquant Investment Lp reported 12,695 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn has 90,959 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 39,659 shares. Appleton Prns Inc Ma stated it has 16,325 shares. Aegon Usa Lc holds 62,169 shares. Swiss Bancorporation has 0% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 117,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 327,431 shares.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $6.07 million activity. PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC had sold 1.20 million shares worth $6.07 million.

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-1.15 earnings per share, down 17.35% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.98 per share. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -235.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Deckers Outdoor had 10 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Positive” rating by Susquehanna given on Tuesday, May 14. As per Monday, February 4, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of DECK in report on Friday, May 24 with “Buy” rating.

