Analysts See $-0.03 EPS for Civeo (CVEO); Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Sentiment Is 0.87

Analysts expect Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) to report $-0.03 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $-0.09 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Civeo Corporation’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.22. About 127,490 shares traded. Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) has declined 58.44% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CVEO News: 02/04/2018 – Civeo Completes Acquisition of Noralta Lodge Ltd. and Announces Amendment and Restatement of Credit Facility; 02/04/2018 – CIVEO CORP – EXTENDS CREDIT FACILITY’S MATURITY DATE OF OBLIGATIONS THEREUNDER TO NOV 30, 2020; 27/04/2018 – Civeo Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$144M; 28/03/2018 – CIVEO CORP – EXPECTS TO CLOSE ACQUISITION ON OR ABOUT APRIL 2, 2018; 27/04/2018 – CIVEO CORP CVEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $490 MLN TO $512 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Civeo Shareholders Approve Share Issuance Proposal For Pending Acquisition Of Noralta Lodge; 02/04/2018 – Civeo Completes Acquisition of Noralta Lodge Ltd; 30/05/2018 – Civeo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Civeo Sees 2018 Rev $490M-$512M; 09/04/2018 – LANCE TORGERSON REPORTS 24.8 PCT STAKE IN CIVEO CORP AS OF APRIL 2 – SEC FILING

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.16, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 84 funds increased or started new positions, while 97 cut down and sold positions in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. The funds in our database reported: 169.65 million shares, up from 165.91 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 78 Increased: 53 New Position: 31.

The stock increased 0.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 1.09M shares traded. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX) has declined 14.74% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MDRX News: 08/03/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS TO RETAIN ENTIRETY OF SINGAPORE SUNRISE CLIENT BASE; 21/03/2018 – GE asks for final healthcare IT bids; 08/03/2018 – Hlth Informatics: EXCLUSIVE: Allscripts’ CEO Paul Black on Interoperability, Cloud Technology and EHR Innovation; 21/05/2018 – Allscripts Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 23/05/2018 – Allscripts to deliver anesthesia solution across SingHealth healthcare institutions; 08/03/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS SAYS SINGAPORE IHIS TO FOCUS ON TWO EMR SOLUTIONS; 21/05/2018 – Allscripts Closes Acquisition Of HealthGrid; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS 1Q ADJ REV $518.6M, EST. $527.8M; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE TOTALED $519 MLN, IMPROVING 25 PERCENT; 05/04/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – ECS ACQUISITION WILL PURCHASE ALL ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS OF BARISTA OPERATIONS

Analysts await Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.13 per share. MDRX’s profit will be $21.46M for 20.13 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.18% EPS growth.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.73 billion. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. It has a 9.88 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services.

More notable recent Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MDRX) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Seems To Be Using An Awful Lot Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MDRX) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citi upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. holds 3.7% of its portfolio in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. for 443,920 shares. Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny owns 1.90 million shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prentiss Smith & Co Inc has 1.69% invested in the company for 223,206 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Penn Capital Management Co Inc has invested 1.33% in the stock. S&T Bank Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 455,200 shares.