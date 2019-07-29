Analysts See $0.03 EPS for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX); Capital Guardian Trust Company Lowered Its Digital Realty Trust (Reit) (DLR) Holding

Analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 150.00% from last quarter’s $-0.06 EPS. CPRX’s profit would be $3.09M giving it 40.83 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -400.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.59% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.9. About 1.35M shares traded. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 6.63% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRDAPSE PDUFA DATE NOV. 28; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 02/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold First Quarter Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday,; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA &; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse® in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthe; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Submission Is Supported by Positive Results From Two Phase 3 Studies; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRX); 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRDAPSE NDA TO BE RESUBMITTED BEFORE QTR-END

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased Digital Realty Trust Inc (Reit) (DLR) stake by 61.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 28,690 shares as Digital Realty Trust Inc (Reit) (DLR)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Capital Guardian Trust Company holds 17,738 shares with $2.12 million value, down from 46,428 last quarter. Digital Realty Trust Inc (Reit) now has $23.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $111.53. About 1.49 million shares traded or 41.68% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018

Among 3 analysts covering Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, March 1. The stock of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 19. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Oppenheimer. H.C. Wainwright maintained Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) rating on Tuesday, March 19. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $9 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 60.36 million shares or 24.87% more from 48.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Moreover, Alliancebernstein L P has 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). State Street holds 0% or 1.63 million shares. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Raymond James And Assoc holds 13,007 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 148,765 shares. Mangrove invested in 3.46M shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited reported 186,708 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 20,000 shares. 19,000 are owned by Provise Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Company. 9,063 were accumulated by Ameritas Ptnrs Incorporated. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gru has 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Qs Ltd Llc reported 1,182 shares. Armistice Cap Limited Liability Company owns 1.52 million shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Texas-based Automobile Association has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX).

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating diseases. The company has market cap of $503.99 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate, which is in second Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic syndrome; and is in small blinded clinical trial to treat Congenital Myasthenic syndromes, as well as is in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops CPP-115, a gamma-aminobutyric acid aminotransferase inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy, infantile spams, and Tourette's disorder; and CPP-109 to treat Tourette's disorder.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $80,750 activity. The insider MCENANY PATRICK J bought $80,750.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.08% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 0.03% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 144,604 shares. Blair William And Communication Il stated it has 4,959 shares. Spinnaker Tru invested in 0.19% or 15,628 shares. Goelzer Inv Mgmt invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited invested 0.01% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Wafra holds 0.81% or 195,870 shares in its portfolio. Private Trust Na owns 0.22% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 9,045 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 2,249 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.13% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) or 36,800 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd reported 21,722 shares. 63,900 are held by 1832 Asset Mgmt L P. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 71,312 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.08% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 40,431 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $44,052 activity. 400 shares were sold by KENNEDY KEVIN, worth $44,052.

Among 2 analysts covering Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Digital Realty Trust had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank initiated Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) rating on Friday, March 8. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $125 target. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”.

Analysts await Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $1.63 EPS, down 1.81% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.66 per share. DLR’s profit will be $339.50M for 17.11 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.78% negative EPS growth.