Analysts See $-0.03 EPS for CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CTST); Kinross Gold (KGC) Shorts Lowered By 0.27%

Analysts expect CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 13.After having $0.09 EPS previously, CannTrust Holdings Inc.’s analysts see -133.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 18.60% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $3.06. About 11.03M shares traded or 189.00% up from the average. CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) has declined 15.51% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) had a decrease of 0.27% in short interest. KGC’s SI was 25.81 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.27% from 25.88M shares previously. With 12.01M avg volume, 2 days are for Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)’s short sellers to cover KGC’s short positions. The SI to Kinross Gold Corporation’s float is 2.07%. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.03. About 4.48 million shares traded. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has declined 14.78% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SAYS IT’S ALREADY `IN DIALOGUE’ WITH MAURITANIA; 09/04/2018 – Kinross Gold: Will Continue to Closely Monitor Sanction Legislation to Remain in Compliance; 09/04/2018 – Kinross Russia operations remain unaffected by U.S. sanctions; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q EPS 8c; 26/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD – U.S. SEC’S INVESTIGATION OF WEST AFRICA OPS HAS CONCLUDED WITHOUT ANY MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON CO’S FINANCIAL POSITION/BUSINESS OPS; 26/03/2018 – U.S. REGULATOR CHARGES KINROSS GOLD WITH VIOLATING U.S. ANTI-CORRUPTION LAW – SEC; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS `HOPES TO BE TRIMMING AROUND THE EDGES’ IN MAURITANIA; 09/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR SANCTION LEGISLATION IN CANADA, U.S. AND EUROPEAN UNION SO CO AND UNITS REMAIN IN COMPLIANCE; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SAYS HAS STRONG STRUCTURAL SUPPORT FOR MAURITANIA TALKS; 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. The company has market cap of $5.03 billion. The companyÂ’s gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It currently has negative earnings. It also produces and sells silver; and explores for copper.

Among 2 analysts covering CannTrust Holdings Inc. Common Shares (NYSE:CTST), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CannTrust Holdings Inc. Common Shares had 4 analyst reports since May 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Monday, July 8.

CannTrust Holdings Inc. produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. The company has market cap of $427.94 million. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. It currently has negative earnings.