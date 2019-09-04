Analysts See $0.03 EPS for CalAmp Corp. (CAMP); Sta Wealth Management Boosted Conocophillips (COP) Position

Analysts expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to report $0.03 EPS on September, 26.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 87.50% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. CAMP’s profit would be $1.01M giving it 79.50 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, CalAmp Corp.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.54. About 311,268 shares traded. CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has declined 50.44% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMP News: 26/04/2018 – CALAMP 4Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 29C; 07/05/2018 – CALAMP CORP – EXPECTS TO FUND REPURCHASES WITH CASH ON HAND; 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Adj EPS 30c; 31/05/2018 – CalAmp Expands Access To Crash Details With Automated Push Notifications And Online Report Access; 11/04/2018 – CalAmp Announces Plans for Partnership with TransUnion to Help Insurers Better Manage Risk; 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Holding in CalAmp Published in Error; 15/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: CalAmp May Benefit, Industry Up for 1st Time in 5 Mos

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 42.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sta Wealth Management Llc acquired 9,580 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 5.73%. The Sta Wealth Management Llc holds 32,305 shares with $2.16M value, up from 22,725 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $57.52B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 5.14 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 16/03/2018 – EIN ConocoPhillips: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 25/04/2018 – COP: TRIBUNAL RULES CO. IS OWED $2.04B IN DISPUTE WITH PDVSA; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 12/05/2018 – A Curacao court has authorized ConocoPhillips to seize about $636 million in assets belonging to Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE SAYS SHAREHOLDERS ARE ‘FRUSTRATED’ WITH THE E&P INDUSTRY; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $400M OF DEB; 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CFO EXPECTS ARBITRATION RULING FROM ICSID LATER THIS YEAR ON NATIONALIZATION OF ASSETS IN VENEZUELA LIKELY WILL ‘REPRESENT FULL COMPENSATION FOR THE VALUE LOST’; 10/05/2018 – Venezuela rejects Conoco seizures, suggests PDVSA ready to pay award; 10/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Disrupts PDVSA’s Exports (Video)

Among 3 analysts covering CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CalAmp has $17 highest and $1100 lowest target. $15’s average target is 57.23% above currents $9.54 stock price. CalAmp had 4 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, May 29 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by J.P. Morgan. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of CAMP in report on Monday, March 25 to “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold CalAmp Corp. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 1.72% less from 26.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Prescott Group Inc Cap Mngmt Limited Com has 0.11% invested in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) for 42,345 shares. Jefferies Limited reported 189,448 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Co reported 130,927 shares stake. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Limited Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). D E Shaw Co Inc reported 131,651 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Art Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) for 14,123 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 0% or 453,166 shares. Sei Investments accumulated 323,017 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 20,449 shares stake. Comerica Bank reported 37,881 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability stated it has 12,498 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can invested in 0% or 45,219 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) for 598,888 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) invested in 0% or 5,283 shares. Nomura Hldgs holds 0.03% or 538,499 shares in its portfolio.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $320.83 million. The firm provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable clients in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their activities by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It has a 272.57 P/E ratio. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerce Savings Bank has 0.14% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Cadence Cap Mngmt Lc has 39,664 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 4.88 million shares. 1832 Asset LP holds 0.05% or 217,659 shares. Dillon And Associate Inc stated it has 3,070 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company owns 25,451 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Tompkins Fin Corporation has 5,269 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 3,250 are held by Hourglass Capital. Pinnacle Associates Limited holds 0.3% or 201,416 shares. 35,217 are held by Fishman Jay A Mi. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 4,690 shares. 5,723 are owned by Northeast Consultants. Northstar Inv Ltd has 3,017 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips has $8400 highest and $77 lowest target. $79.40’s average target is 52.57% above currents $52.04 stock price. ConocoPhillips had 13 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 9. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) rating on Wednesday, June 26. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $8000 target. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12.

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased Ishares Tr (FLOT) stake by 224,855 shares to 458,805 valued at $23.36 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) stake by 8,220 shares and now owns 3,111 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) was reduced too.