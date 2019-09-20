Analysts See $0.03 EPS for CalAmp Corp. (CAMP); Citrix Systems (CTXS)’s Sentiment Is 0.96

Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 203 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 212 cut down and sold holdings in Citrix Systems Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 119.80 million shares, down from 140.26 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Citrix Systems Inc in top ten positions decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 41 Reduced: 171 Increased: 147 New Position: 56.

Analysts expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to report $0.03 EPS on September, 26.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 87.50% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. CAMP’s profit would be $1.01M giving it 92.92 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, CalAmp Corp.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.15. About 226,643 shares traded. CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has declined 50.44% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMP News: 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Adj EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP 4Q REV. $94.4M, EST. $93.6M; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: CalAmp May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 15 Mos; 07/05/2018 – CALAMP REPORTS $30M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 26C TO 32C, EST. 31C; 15/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – LoJack Goes Nationwide with Next-Generation Connected Car and Stolen Vehicle Recovery Technology; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Holding in CalAmp Published in Error; 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Rev $94.4M

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 19.23% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $109.65M for 28.71 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $96.45. About 1.47M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Net $144.3M; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q EPS 72c-EPS 76c; 22/03/2018 – Citrix Placed as a Top Player in Market Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Solutions by Radicati Group; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.05; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Acrolinx Launches Latest Platform to Improve Content Creation and Review Experience; 29/05/2018 – Citrix at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils Industry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 07/05/2018 – StorMagic Launches First Edge Appliance Designed to Seamlessly Support Citrix Cloud Services

13D Management Llc holds 3.93% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. for 132,876 shares. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc owns 43,609 shares or 3.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gruss & Co Inc has 2.13% invested in the company for 20,000 shares. The Virginia-based Rdl Financial Inc has invested 1.86% in the stock. Farallon Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.92 million shares.

Citrix Systems, Inc. provides an integrated platform for secure app and data delivery, and network functionality as a cloud service worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.59 billion. The firm offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives clients the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients. It has a 25.92 P/E ratio. The Company’s workspace services also comprise XenMobile enterprise mobility management solutions; and Citrix Workspace Suite, which provides apps, desktops, branch networking and WAN, enterprise mobility management, and data solutions.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $374.97 million. The firm provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable clients in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their activities by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It has a 318.57 P/E ratio. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold CalAmp Corp. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 25.38 million shares or 1.89% less from 25.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 11,700 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 16,243 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 24,873 shares. 453,597 were accumulated by Northern. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 9,485 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 195,877 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantbot Technology Lp has 0.01% invested in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) for 11,770 shares. Meeder Asset Inc has 0% invested in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Legal And General Public Ltd Co accumulated 78,009 shares or 0% of the stock. Atria Invs Llc holds 0.44% or 565,995 shares. Tributary Cap Management Llc invested in 0.78% or 948,969 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 5.26 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 151,852 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) for 273,730 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CalAmp has $17 highest and $1100 lowest target. $15’s average target is 34.53% above currents $11.15 stock price. CalAmp had 4 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, March 25 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, May 29. The stock of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 25 by JP Morgan.