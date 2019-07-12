Analysts See $-0.03 EPS for Auryn Resources Inc. (AUG); TOBII TECHNOLOGY AB ORDINARY SHARES SWE (TBIIF) Shorts Decreased By 15.6%

TOBII TECHNOLOGY AB ORDINARY SHARES SWE (OTCMKTS:TBIIF) had a decrease of 15.6% in short interest. TBIIF’s SI was 148,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 15.6% from 175,600 shares previously. It closed at $3.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Auryn Resources Inc.’s analysts see 50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.0454 during the last trading session, reaching $1.6046. About 51,719 shares traded. Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) has risen 15.15% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.72% the S&P500. Some Historical AUG News: 17/04/2018 – Auryn initiates work and expands land position at the Sombrero Gold and Copper Project; 14/03/2018 IGNORE: AURYN RESOURCES OFFERING PREVIOUSLY REPORTED MARCH 13; 15/05/2018 – AURYN RESOURCES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.04; 20/04/2018 – Auryn Resources Appoints Natasha Frakes as Manager of Corporate Communications; 13/04/2018 – Auryn Resources expands oxide gold mineralization at the Huilacollo project, Peru; 26/04/2018 – Auryn Expands Sombrero District

Tobii AB develops and sells eye-tracking technology and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $463.11 million. It operates through three divisions: Tobii Dynavox, Tobii Pro, and Tobii Tech. It currently has negative earnings. The Tobii Dynavox segment offers augmentative and alternative communication solutions, such as eye-controlled products and computer peripherals for individuals who have speech impairments and motor impairments; and touch devices and special education software that help people with mobility or communication challenges caused by spinal cord injury, ALS, or cerebral palsy to communicate and access computers.

Auryn Resources Inc., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada and Peru. The company has market cap of $146.95 million. It holds a 100% interest in the Committee Bay gold project, which covers an area of approximately 380,000 hectares, as well as Gibsons MacQuoid project consisting of a total of 329,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It has a 10.99 P/E ratio. The firm also holds a 100% interest in the Homestake Ridge Project, which covers an area of approximately 7,500 hectares within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt in north-western British Columbia; and a portfolio of projects in southern Peru.