Analysts See $-0.03 EPS for Auryn Resources Inc. (AUG); Alpine Investment Management Has Lifted Citigroup (C) Position

Analysts expect Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Auryn Resources Inc.’s analysts see 50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.74% or $0.0924 during the last trading session, reaching $1.5176. About 130,083 shares traded. Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) has risen 45.19% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.19% the S&P500. Some Historical AUG News: 26/04/2018 – Auryn Expands Sombrero District; 14/03/2018 IGNORE: AURYN RESOURCES OFFERING PREVIOUSLY REPORTED MARCH 13; 13/04/2018 – Auryn Resources expands oxide gold mineralization at the Huilacollo project, Peru; 17/04/2018 – Auryn initiates work and expands land position at the Sombrero Gold and Copper Project; 20/04/2018 – Auryn Resources Appoints Natasha Frakes as Manager of Corporate Communications; 15/05/2018 – AURYN RESOURCES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.04

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 4.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpine Investment Management Llc acquired 53,010 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Alpine Investment Management Llc holds 1.33M shares with $82.57M value, up from 1.27M last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $149.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $66.25. About 12.16M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan; 27/03/2018 – ROKU INC ROKU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $33; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – ON TRACK TO MEET COMMITMENT CO OUTLINED AT INVESTOR DAY OF RETURNING AT LEAST $60 BLN OVER 2017, 2018 AND 2019 CYCLES; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Sees No Recession, Says Fed Path `Appropriate’ (Video); 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CUTS RUSSIAN GDP VIEW ON SANCTIONS, GEOPOLITICAL RISK; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP 1Q FIXED INCOME MARKETS REV. $3.42B, EST. $3.70B; 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator SFC Reprimands, Fines Citigroup Global Markets Asia for Listing Sponsor Failures; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS

Auryn Resources Inc., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada and Peru. The company has market cap of $143.24 million. It holds a 100% interest in the Committee Bay gold project, which covers an area of approximately 380,000 hectares, as well as Gibsons MacQuoid project consisting of a total of 329,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It has a 10.39 P/E ratio. The firm also holds a 100% interest in the Homestake Ridge Project, which covers an area of approximately 7,500 hectares within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt in north-western British Columbia; and a portfolio of projects in southern Peru.

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased Spx Corp (SPW) stake by 153,742 shares to 1.93 million valued at $67.04M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) stake by 195,794 shares and now owns 2,768 shares. General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) was reduced too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Whitaker Michael sold $442,708. 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

