Analysts See $-0.02 EPS for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM); Sensato Investors Increased Its New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Holding

Analysts expect Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) to report $-0.02 EPS on September, 5. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $90.16. About 1.15M shares traded. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sensato Investors Llc increased New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) stake by 118.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sensato Investors Llc acquired 46,205 shares as New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU)’s stock rose 11.15%. The Sensato Investors Llc holds 85,100 shares with $7.67 million value, up from 38,895 last quarter. New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I now has $17.58B valuation. The stock increased 2.43% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $111.06. About 1.42 million shares traded or 22.86% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83

Among 3 analysts covering Zoom Video Communication (NASDAQ:ZM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Zoom Video Communication has $11500 highest and $45 lowest target. $68.25’s average target is -24.30% below currents $90.16 stock price. Zoom Video Communication had 9 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Stephens given on Thursday, August 22.

More notable recent Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings: 3 Fast-Growing Tech Companies to Watch Next Week – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zoom Video Communications: 4 Things to Watch In the Next Earnings Report – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Zoom Appoints Ryan Azus as Chief Revenue Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Biggest Winners From Second-Quarter Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $24.14 billion. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. It has a 7513.33 P/E ratio. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.