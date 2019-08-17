Analysts See $-0.02 EPS for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM); Par Capital Management Decreased By $34.75 Million Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Position

Analysts expect Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) to report $-0.02 EPS on September, 5. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $92.53. About 1.27 million shares traded. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Par Capital Management Inc decreased Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) stake by 54.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Par Capital Management Inc sold 4.34 million shares as Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR)’s stock rose 30.11%. The Par Capital Management Inc holds 3.60M shares with $31.32 million value, down from 7.95 million last quarter. Caesars Entmt Corp now has $7.83B valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 14.36 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico; 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Will Manage, Not Own, Resort as Part of New Growth Strategy; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR)

Among 7 analysts covering Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Caesars has $15 highest and $9.5000 lowest target. $12.25’s average target is 6.06% above currents $11.55 stock price. Caesars had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Deutsche Bank. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $9.5000 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. Nomura downgraded Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $1200 target. The rating was downgraded by SunTrust on Tuesday, June 25 to “Hold”. The stock of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $12.5000 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 25,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Company has 149,820 shares. Moreover, Parkside Bank And has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 31 shares. Ameriprise has 1.44 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 2.50 million are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Lc reported 4,411 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com, Minnesota-based fund reported 447,976 shares. Two Sigma Securities stated it has 11,133 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Incorporated has 2% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Westchester Capital Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 1.23 million shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 310,033 shares. Van Eck Associate holds 0% or 57,459 shares. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 0.04% or 584,202 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 16.21 million shares. 13D Mgmt Lc reported 1.72M shares or 4.52% of all its holdings.

Par Capital Management Inc increased Trivago N V stake by 350,000 shares to 13.46M valued at $58.13M in 2019Q1. It also upped Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) stake by 820,000 shares and now owns 2.96 million shares. Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc was raised too.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $25.21 billion. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. It has a 7710.83 P/E ratio. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Among 2 analysts covering Zoom Video Communication (NASDAQ:ZM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Zoom Video Communication has $7500 highest and $45 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is -43.08% below currents $92.53 stock price. Zoom Video Communication had 8 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.