Analysts See $-0.02 EPS for Wealth Minerals Ltd. (WML); The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML) to report $-0.02 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. The stock decreased 4.88% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.39. About 56,901 shares traded. Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. The Travelers Companies had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 1. UBS maintained The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Neutral” rating. See The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $146.0000 152.0000

27/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank

06/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Keefe Bruyette \U0026 Woods

22/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $160.0000 170.0000

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $119.0000 130.0000

09/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $129 New Target: $135 Maintain

01/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $145 New Target: $160 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 64% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why I Like The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Insurance Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance services and products to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company has market cap of $40.34 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Business and International Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. It has a 15.69 P/E ratio. The Business and International Insurance segment offers property and casualty products, including commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation; and personal property, employers' liability, public and product liability, professional indemnity, commercial property, surety, marine, aviation, personal accident, and kidnap and ransom insurance.

The stock increased 0.65% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $154.38. About 295,255 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety; 09/05/2018 – Travelers Recognized for Military-Friendly Culture; 09/05/2018 – Unisys: Contract to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats From Travelers and Cargo Crossing Into U.S; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and lmmersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 09/04/2018 – Old Mutual Says Travelers Companies Has Withdrawn Claim to Remedies; 02/05/2018 – TripAdvisor reveals 2018 Travelers’ Choice awards for Vacation Rentals winners; 14/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%,; 24/04/2018 – Travelers’ Profit Gets Lift From Premiums, Investments