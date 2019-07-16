Analysts See $-0.02 EPS for Valeura Energy Inc. (VLE); Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Has 4.3 Sentiment

Analysts expect Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) to report $-0.02 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, Valeura Energy Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.04. About 98,864 shares traded. Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) investors sentiment increased to 4.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.80, from 2.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 43 funds increased or started new holdings, while 10 cut down and sold equity positions in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust. The funds in our database reported: 11.96 million shares, up from 3.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 1 Increased: 24 New Position: 19.

Valeura Energy Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. The company has market cap of $176.63 million. It has interests in various gas and oil properties primarily located in the Thrace Basin in northwest Turkey. It currently has negative earnings.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $495.46 million. It invests in the fixed income markets. It has a 156.12 P/E ratio. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 3.9% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust for 236,526 shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 1.01 million shares or 3.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 0.55% invested in the company for 818,778 shares. The Ohio-based Camelot Portfolios Llc has invested 0.18% in the stock. Karpus Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 400,506 shares.

