Analysts See $-0.02 EPS for USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC); 4 Analysts Bullish Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Among 6 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Applied Materials had 14 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) on Friday, February 15 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the shares of AMAT in report on Tuesday, January 29 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, May 17. See Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs New Target: $48.0000 56.0000

08/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Da Davidson New Target: $55.0000 45.0000

19/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy Initiate

07/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Nomura 40.0000

17/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $49.0000 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Susquehanna New Target: $34.0000 60.0000

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $59

15/02/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Rating: Hold New Target: $34 Maintain

Analysts expect USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) to report $-0.02 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.62 EPS change or 96.88% from last quarter’s $-0.64 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, USA Compression Partners, LP’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.15. About 95,735 shares traded. USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) has declined 5.14% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical USAC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ USA Compression Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAC); 11/04/2018 – Energy Transfer Equity, L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In USA Compression Partners; 19/03/2018 – USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP – USAC DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 09/05/2018 – USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.23; 05/03/2018 Fitch Assigns ‘BB-‘ First Time IDR to USA Compression Partners, LP; Outlook Stable; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates USA Compression Partners ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP REPORTS PRICING OF $725M OFFERING; 09/05/2018 – USA Compression Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Rating To Usa Compression’s Proposed Notes, B1 Cfr; 02/04/2018 – USA Compression Partners and Energy Transfer Complete Previously Announced Transactions

Among 5 analysts covering USA Compression (NYSE:USAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. USA Compression had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained the shares of USAC in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of USAC in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides natural gas compression services under term contracts with clients in the gas and oil industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.75 billion. It engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units and maintains related support inventory and equipment. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides compression services in various shale plays, including the Utica, Marcellus, Permian Basin, Eagle Ford, Mississippi Lime, Granite Wash, Woodford, Barnett, Haynesville, Niobrara, and Fayetteville shales.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold USA Compression Partners, LP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 29.61 million shares or 1.94% less from 30.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corporation reported 19,869 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B & reported 0.02% stake. 880,379 are held by Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation. Wilen Invest Corp, Florida-based fund reported 12,150 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) for 96 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% stake. Moreover, Fort Washington Invest Incorporated Oh has 0% invested in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC). 14,650 were accumulated by Ipswich Invest. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) for 10,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 4.70 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 134,369 shares. First Trust Advisors L P holds 0.02% or 599,284 shares in its portfolio. Lucas owns 35,433 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Brookfield Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) for 290,316 shares. 7,785 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Company.

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $47.44 billion. It operates through three divisions: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. It has a 14.21 P/E ratio. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, makes, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold Applied Materials, Inc. shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co, Japan-based fund reported 460,472 shares. Fred Alger Management invested 0.23% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Banque Pictet & Cie invested in 159,021 shares. 43,660 are owned by Blume Capital Management. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 18,615 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 820 are held by Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs. Pillar Pacific Management Ltd Liability Co owns 233,963 shares. Taurus Asset Management Limited Liability reported 101,760 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Com, Georgia-based fund reported 54,233 shares. Moreover, West Coast Financial Ltd Co has 1.66% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 177,619 shares. Mcf Advsrs Llc holds 3,692 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Toronto Dominion Bank invested 0.05% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 3.56 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 1,879 shares.

