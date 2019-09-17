Analysts See $-0.02 EPS for Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC); Ownertel (OTEL) Sentiment Is 1.17

Ownertel Inc (OTEL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -5.33, from 6.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 7 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 6 sold and reduced their stakes in Ownertel Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 393,307 shares, down from 752,594 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ownertel Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 5 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

Analysts expect Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) to report $-0.02 EPS on October, 21.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, Uranium Energy Corp.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.08% or $0.0416 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9784. About shares traded. Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) has declined 38.86% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.86% the S&P500. Some Historical UEC News: 03/05/2018 – Uranium Energy Corp Completes the Acquisition of the North Reno Creek ISR Project; 03/05/2018 – URANIUM ENERGY CORP COMPLETES PURCHASE OF NORTH RENO CREEK ISR; 25/05/2018 – SAFRAN SAF.PA – SAFRAN AND UEC SATURN SIGN FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO REENGINE BERIEV BE-200 FIRE-FIGHTING AIRCRAFT; 05/04/2018 Uranium Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Raffles Associates Lp holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Otelco Inc. for 30,000 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc owns 22,950 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, James Investment Research Inc has 0.01% invested in the company for 4,700 shares. The Texas-based Yacktman Asset Management Lp has invested 0.01% in the stock. Acadian Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,810 shares.

More notable recent Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Otelco Reports Second Quarter 2019 Operational and Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Otelco reports Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Otelco Reports First Quarter 2019 Operational and Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Friday 8/16 Insider Buying Report: SYMC, OTEL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 1,794 shares traded. Otelco Inc. (OTEL) has declined 2.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEL News: 05/03/2018 – Otelco 4Q Rev $16.8M; 05/03/2018 – OTELCO – CHANGE IN FEDERAL INCOME TAX LAW HAD MATERIAL IMPACT ON DEFERRED INCOME TAX LIABILITIES, PRODUCING TAX BENEFIT OF $9.3 MLN FOR QTR; 08/05/2018 – OTELCO INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.58; 19/04/2018 – DJ Otelco Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OTEL); 08/05/2018 – Otelco 1Q Rev $16.7M; 05/03/2018 – OTELCO INC QTRLY SHR $2.14; 05/03/2018 – Otelco 4Q Net $7.38M; 05/03/2018 Otelco 4Q EPS $2.14; 08/05/2018 – Otelco 1Q EPS 58c

Otelco Inc. provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. The company has market cap of $39.74 million. Otelco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunication services on a retail and wholesale basis. It has a 4.68 P/E ratio. It offers local services, including voice access lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; directory advertising services; and other telephone related services comprising leasing, selling, installing, and maintaining customer premise telecommunications equipment, as well as the publication of local telephone directories and wireline voice telephone services.

More notable recent Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Uranium Energy: I’m Bullish This Time – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Uranium Energy, Ur-Energy, and Energy Fuels Stocks Just Melted Down – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. weighs direct purchases of domestic uranium, Energy Fuels CEO says – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Uranium Energy: The Potential Tariffs And Higher Production Potential Could Turn Things Around – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Safe To Buy Uranium Energy Corp. At $1.30? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Uranium Energy Corp. operates as a uranium mining and exploration company. The company has market cap of $177.34 million. The Company’s projects in South Texas include the Palangana ISR mine, the permitted Goliad ISR project, and the development-stage Burke Hollow ISR project; and project in Wyoming comprise the permitted Reno Creek ISR project. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also controls a pipeline of advanced-stage uranium projects in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Paraguay, as well as a high-grade titanium project in Paraguay.