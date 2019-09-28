Analysts See $-0.02 EPS for Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC); First Community Bancshares (FCBC) Has 0.9 Sentiment

First Community Bancshares Inc (FCBC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.01, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 26 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 29 cut down and sold equity positions in First Community Bancshares Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 6.37 million shares, down from 6.46 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding First Community Bancshares Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 23 Increased: 21 New Position: 5.

Analysts expect Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) to report $-0.02 EPS on October, 21.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, Uranium Energy Corp.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.0009 during the last trading session, reaching $0.97. About 297,900 shares traded. Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) has declined 38.86% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.86% the S&P500. Some Historical UEC News: 25/05/2018 – SAFRAN SAF.PA – SAFRAN AND UEC SATURN SIGN FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO REENGINE BERIEV BE-200 FIRE-FIGHTING AIRCRAFT; 03/05/2018 – Uranium Energy Corp Completes the Acquisition of the North Reno Creek ISR Project; 03/05/2018 – URANIUM ENERGY CORP COMPLETES PURCHASE OF NORTH RENO CREEK ISR; 05/04/2018 Uranium Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Uranium Energy Corp. operates as a uranium mining and exploration company. The company has market cap of $175.82 million. The Company’s projects in South Texas include the Palangana ISR mine, the permitted Goliad ISR project, and the development-stage Burke Hollow ISR project; and project in Wyoming comprise the permitted Reno Creek ISR project. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also controls a pipeline of advanced-stage uranium projects in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Paraguay, as well as a high-grade titanium project in Paraguay.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold Uranium Energy Corp. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 48.39 million shares or 1.92% more from 47.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 119,327 were reported by Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. D E Shaw And invested in 0% or 104,177 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% or 827,300 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 0% or 49,438 shares in its portfolio. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) reported 3,134 shares stake. Voya Management Llc accumulated 0% or 80,290 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) for 38,073 shares. Aqr Management Ltd reported 0% stake. Blackrock owns 0% invested in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) for 11.77 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) for 110,390 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Liability invested 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Sprott invested in 867,177 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Gp, a New York-based fund reported 113,339 shares.

The stock increased 0.84% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $32.6. About 45,490 shares traded or 73.42% up from the average. First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC) has risen 1.29% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical FCBC News: 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 17/04/2018 First Community Solar Plus Storage Project in Massachusetts Dedicated Today; 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 24/04/2018 – First Community Banc (NV) 1Q EPS 52c; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program

Systematic Financial Management Lp holds 0.81% of its portfolio in First Community Bankshares, Inc. for 619,220 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co owns 141,133 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co has 0.04% invested in the company for 5,995 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Connors Investor Services Inc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 25,973 shares.

First Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for First Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services and products. The company has market cap of $537.62 million. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services. It has a 13.65 P/E ratio. The firm also provides wealth management services, including trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.