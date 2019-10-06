Analysts See $0.02 EPS for trivago N.V. (TRVG); Central European Media Enterprises LTD (CETV) Sentiment Is 1.45

Analysts expect trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) to report $0.02 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. TRVG’s profit would be $7.04 million giving it 48.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, trivago N.V.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.87. About 143,124 shares traded. trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) has risen 25.67% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.67% the S&P500. Some Historical TRVG News: 16/04/2018 – trivago Continues to Invest in Product Innovation, Partners with Silicon Valley Startup Accelerator Plug and Play; 25/04/2018 – TRIVAGO NV – TOTAL REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO RETURN TO A GROWTH TRAJECTORY IN SECOND HALF OF 2018, LEADING TO OVERALL FLAT REVENUES IN 2018 VS 2017; 11/04/2018 – trivago N.V.’s First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Scheduled for April 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Trivago Sees Total Revenue Returning to Growth Trajectory in Second Half of 2018; 25/04/2018 – Trivago 1Q Rev EUR259.4M; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 25/04/2018 – Trivago Sees Overall Flat Revenue in 2018 Vs. 2017; 09/05/2018 – TRIVAGO N.V.: TO FURTHER PERSONALIZE HOTEL SEARCH; TRIVAGO ACQUIRES TRAVEL Al STARTUP TRIPHAPPY; 25/04/2018 – TRIVAGO 1Q REV. EU259.4M, EST. EU258.3M

Central European Media Enterprises LTD (CETV) investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.60, from 2.05 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 45 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 31 reduced and sold holdings in Central European Media Enterprises LTD. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 24.42 million shares, down from 24.45 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Central European Media Enterprises LTD in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 22 Increased: 27 New Position: 18.

The stock increased 1.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.49. About 271,053 shares traded. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CETV) has risen 22.08% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CETV News: 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME CO-CEO SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS NET LEVERAGE RATIO TO FALL TO NEAR 3X BY END OF YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD CETV.O QTRLY INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS PER SHARE $0.01; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME CO-CEO SAYS 83 PCT OF NON-TIME WARNER WARRANTS HAVE BEEN EXERCISED AS OF APRIL 24; 26/04/2018 – CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD CETV.O FY2018 REV VIEW $646.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Central European Media 1Q EPS 1c; 26/04/2018 – CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD CETV.O SAYS MATURITY DATE OF EXISTING EUR 469 MLN TERM LOAN EXTENDED TO APRIL 2023, FIVE YEARS FROM TODAY; 26/04/2018 – Central European Media Enterprises Announces New Financing Transaction to Reduce Average Borrowing Cost and Improve Maturity Profile of Its Senior Debt; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SAYS CASH PAID FOR INTEREST AND GUARANTEE FEES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE AROUND US$ 35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SAYS FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXPECTS OIBDA GROWTH OF 14% – 16% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD SAYS MATURITY DATE OF EXISTING EUR 235 MLN TERM LOAN EXTENDED BY TWO YEARS TO NOVEMBER 2021

More notable recent Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Business Growth Power Central European Media Enterprises’s (NASDAQ:CETV) Share Price Gain of 113%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:CETV) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:CETV) Balance Sheet Tell Us About It? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Zebra Capital Management Llc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. for 128,052 shares. Globeflex Capital L P owns 224,798 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has 0.06% invested in the company for 451,000 shares. The New York-based Indexiq Advisors Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. S. Muoio & Co. Llc, a New York-based fund reported 10,965 shares.

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment firm in Central and Eastern Europe. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. The firm operates in six divisions: Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It has a 9.55 P/E ratio. It broadcasts a total of 36 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels.

More notable recent trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “trivago N.V.’s Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Scheduled for October 29, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on October 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Hidden Reason Booking Holdings May Be a Better Stock Than Expedia – Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About trivago N.V. (TRVG)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Trivago Stock Lost 13% Last Month – Nasdaq” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Expedia (EXPE) Headwinds Adding Up – Guggenheim – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.