Analysts See $-0.02 EPS for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL); FREESEAS ORDINARY SHARES (FREEF) Shorts Decreased By 75.25%

FREESEAS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FREEF) had a decrease of 75.25% in short interest. FREEF’s SI was 4,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 75.25% from 19,800 shares previously. The stock increased 12.06% or $0.0004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0034. About 69,303 shares traded or 33.12% up from the average. FreeSeas Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREEF) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect SilverCrest Metals Inc. (CVE:SIL) to report $-0.02 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 67,900 shares traded. SilverCrest Metals Inc. (CVE:SIL) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. The company has market cap of $414.26 million. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. It currently has negative earnings. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

