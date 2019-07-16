Analysts See $-0.02 EPS for SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (SNWV); KENEDIX ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (KNDXF) Shorts Decreased By 59.91%

KENEDIX INC ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:KNDXF) had a decrease of 59.91% in short interest. KNDXF’s SI was 96,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 59.91% from 241,200 shares previously. It closed at $6.2 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) to report $-0.02 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, SANUWAVE Health, Inc.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1299. About 140,917 shares traded. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic pressure shockwaves for regenerative medicine and other applications. The company has market cap of $23.00 million. The Company’s shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead product candidate is the dermaPACE device, which has completed its initial Phase III, IDE clinical trial for treating diabetic foot ulcers.

Kenedix, Inc. provides diversified real estate asset investment and management services in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $. The Company’s portfolio of assets under management include office buildings, residential properties, and commercial and logistics facilities, as well as senior healthcare facilities, hotels, data centers, and other properties; and investment schemes comprise equity investments, real estate developments, M&A advisory services, mezzanine loan investments, note investments, etc. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides real estate brokerage and financial advisory services.