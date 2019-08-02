Analysts See $0.02 EPS for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL); Dafna Capital Management Decreased Immunomedics (IMMU) Holding By $1.47 Million

Analysts expect Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) to report $0.02 EPS on August, 7.T_SSL’s profit would be $3.57 million giving it 107.00 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.42% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $8.56. About 701,390 shares traded or 30.36% up from the average. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SSL News: 29/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Joint Announcement Regarding The Record Date For The Free Share Allocation Relating To Sasol Khanyisa; 15/03/2018 – SASOL INZALO CAN CONTINUE UNTIL TRANSACTION UNWINDS IN SEPT; 14/03/2018 – Big energy users oppose South Africa’s proposed carbon tax law; 12/03/2018 – Long-Term Marketing Agreement Between Sasol and HELM AG; 19/04/2018 – SASOL SAYS LAKE CHARLES CAPEX $9.2B YTD AT MARCH 31; 06/04/2018 – Sasol Limited Joint Declaration And Finalisation Announcement; 08/05/2018 – SASOL SEES CRUDE PRICE `BOUNCING BETWEEN $50 AND $70′ A BARREL; 19/04/2018 – Sasol Publishes Production and Sales Metrics for the Nine Months Ended; 19/04/2018 – SASOL SAYS LAKE CHARLES PROJECT 85% COMPLETE AT MARCH 31; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON 11 SOUTH AFRICAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING CONFIRMATION OF SOVEREIGN RATING AT BAA3 STABLE

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) stake by 93.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dafna Capital Management Llc analyzed 77,202 shares as Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)'s stock declined 1.34%. The Dafna Capital Management Llc holds 5,052 shares with $97,000 value, down from 82,254 last quarter. Immunomedics Inc now has $2.77B valuation. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 1.27 million shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd., a resource-based company, focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company has market cap of $1.53 billion. The firm offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty in return, it receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine??s production for the life of the mine at a fixed or variable price per unit. It has a 225.26 P/E ratio. It has 142 gold streams and net smelter returns royalties.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $43.69 million activity. On Monday, June 3 the insider Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought $18.74M. Shares for $66,750 were bought by BALL BRYAN.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold IMMU shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 160.01 million shares or 7.95% more from 148.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Cap has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Moreover, Swiss National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 242,450 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corp reported 100,301 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Com holds 40 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Timessquare Management Limited Com owns 2.31 million shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Legal And General Group Public Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability holds 8,373 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Panagora Asset Incorporated reported 623,795 shares. Northern Tru holds 1.90 million shares. Ameriprise holds 0.01% or 1.57 million shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 21,525 shares. Eventide Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.93% or 1.41M shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 25,000 shares.

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased Corbus Pharmaceuticals Hldgs stake by 150,000 shares to 305,000 valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) stake by 203,900 shares and now owns 676,759 shares. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc was raised too.