Analysts See $0.02 EPS for ReneSola Ltd (SOL); Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to report $0.02 EPS on September, 16 before the open.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. SOL’s profit would be $761,635 giving it 13.00 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $-0.14 EPS previously, ReneSola Ltd’s analysts see -114.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 8.01% or $0.0771 during the last trading session, reaching $1.04. About 80,449 shares traded or 194.62% up from the average. ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) has declined 53.45% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SOL News: 25/04/2018 – RENESOLA LTD – QTRLY SHR FROM CONT OPS $0.00; 25/04/2018 Renesola 4Q Rev $64.8M; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTED-RENESOLA LTD – APPOINTED XIAOLIANG LIANG AS CFO, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018 (ADDS; 23/05/2018 – ReneSola Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – ReneSola Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 25/04/2018 – RENESOLA LTD SOL.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $130 MLN TO $140 MLN; 25/04/2018 – RENESOLA LTD – IN 2018, INTENDS TO CONNECT 150 MW TO 200 MW OF DG PROJECTS IN CHINA, AND TO MONETIZE 50 MW TO 70 MW PROJECTS IN INTERNATIONAL MARKETS; 23/05/2018 – Renesola Annuonces Appointment of Xiaoliang Liang as Chief Fincl Officer; 23/05/2018 – RENESOLA LTD – APPOINTED XIAOLIANG LIANG AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 23/05/2018 – RENESOLA NAMES XIAOLIANG LIANG NEW CFO

Among 5 analysts covering Dixons Carphone (LON:DC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Dixons Carphone has GBX 220 highest and GBX 125 lowest target. GBX 147’s average target is 30.90% above currents GBX 112.3 stock price. Dixons Carphone had 10 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of DC in report on Monday, June 24 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, June 21. HSBC downgraded Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) on Friday, June 21 to “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) rating on Tuesday, July 2. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and GBX 220 target. As per Friday, June 28, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Goldman Sachs maintained Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) on Wednesday, May 22 with “Neutral” rating. See Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) latest ratings:

15/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 195.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 240.00 New Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 150.00 New Target: GBX 125.00 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 148.00 New Target: GBX 130.00 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 160.00 New Target: GBX 130.00 Downgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 175.00 New Target: GBX 130.00 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 115.00 Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 155.00 New Target: GBX 148.00 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: GBX 175.00 Initiates Starts

More notable recent Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We’re Wary Of Buying Dixons Carphone plc’s (LON:DC.) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC.) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Such Is Life: How Dixons Carphone (LON:DC.) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 64% – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) were released by: Washingtonpost.com and their article: “D.C. Council Member Jack Evansâ€™s use of government office for personal gain inappropriate, chair says – Washington Post” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should Investors Know About GlaxoSmithKline plc’s (LON:GSK) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company has market cap of 1.32 billion GBP. The firm operates through four divisions: UK & Ireland, Nordics, Southern Europe, and Connected World Services . It currently has negative earnings. It offers various services and products in the United Kingdom and Ireland, including mobile handsets and other connected devices under the Carphone Warehouse brand; electrical and telecommunications products under the CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brand; computing services and products to business to business clients under the PC World Business name; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Knowhow brand, as well as repairs and support services for Carphone Warehouse and Phone House under the Geek Squad brand name.

The stock increased 1.91% or GBX 2.1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 112.3. About 428,706 shares traded. Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SOL Global Reports First Quarter Results for the Three-Month Period Ending June 30, 2019 – PRNewswire” on August 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Duke Energy completes nine solar projects in Georgia – Charlotte Business Journal” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Volunteers of Atento Contribute to Unicef´s Fundraising Campaign “Un Sol Para Los Chicos” in Argentina – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ReneSola Ltd 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ReneSola and Nautilus Solar Energy Announce the Acquisition of a 21.1MW Minnesota Community Solar Portfolio – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 08, 2019.