Analysts See $-0.02 EPS for Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU); Kohl's (KSS) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

Among 8 analysts covering Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kohl’s had 15 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 6. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, May 22. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. UBS maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 22 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, May 22 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Friday, May 24. UBS maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. See Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) latest ratings:

04/06/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $72.0000 New Target: $57.0000 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $58.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $71.0000 New Target: $60.0000 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $80.0000 New Target: $70.0000 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $71.0000 New Target: $59.0000 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $72 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $58 Maintain

Analysts expect Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (CVE:PLU) to report $-0.02 EPS on August, 26.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Plateau Energy Metals Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. It closed at $0.285 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Plateau Uranium Inc., a junior resource company, explores and develops mineral resource properties in Peru. The company has market cap of $22.67 million. The firm explores for uranium. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interest in 149 mining concessions covering approximately 91,000 hectares on the Macusani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

Kohl's Corporation operates department stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.06 billion. It offers private label, exclusive, and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products to children, men, and women customers. It has a 10.38 P/E ratio. The firm also sells its products online through Website Kohls.com.

