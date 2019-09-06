Analysts See $0.02 EPS for Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (PBSV); MORNEAU SHEPELL COMMON SHARES CANA (MSIXF) Shorts Decreased By 19.95%

Analysts expect Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) to report $0.02 EPS on September, 13.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. PBSV’s profit would be $459,937 giving it 11.81 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. It closed at $0.945 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

MORNEAU SHEPELL INC COMMON SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) had a decrease of 19.95% in short interest. MSIXF’s SI was 282,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 19.95% from 352,800 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2824 days are for MORNEAU SHEPELL INC COMMON SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:MSIXF)’s short sellers to cover MSIXF’s short positions. It closed at $23.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc., a compliance and technology transfer services consulting company, provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and chemical manufacturing companies in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil. The company has market cap of $21.73 million. The companyÂ’s technical consulting services comprise regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support. It has a 4.16 P/E ratio. It also provides microbiological testing services and chemical testing services through its laboratory; and technical trainings/seminars.

