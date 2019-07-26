Analysts See $0.02 EPS for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR); Aceto (ACET) SI Increased By 123.61%

Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ:ACET) had an increase of 123.61% in short interest. ACET’s SI was 742,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 123.61% from 332,100 shares previously. With 558,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ:ACET)’s short sellers to cover ACET’s short positions. The SI to Aceto Corporation’s float is 2.61%. It closed at $0.1345 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ACET News: 18/04/2018 – ACETO NEGOTIATING WITH BANK LENDERS A WAIVER OF CREDIT PACT; 23/04/2018 – Aceto Corp.: Subpoena in Connection with DOJ’s Investigation Into Marketing and Pricing Practices Throughout Generic Pharmaceutical Industry; 18/04/2018 – ACETO – SEES NON-CASH INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT CHARGES, INCLUDING GOODWILL, OF $230 MLN TO $260 MLN ON CERTAIN CURRENT & PIPELINE GENERIC PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Aceto Corporation; 23/04/2018 – Aceto Corp.: Receives Subpoena from Antitrust Division of U.S. Department of Justice; 24/04/2018 – ACETO (ACET) ALERT: JOHNSON FISTEL INVESTIGATES ACETO FOLLOWING; 18/04/2018 – ACETO CORP – NEGOTIATION OF WAIVER WITH LENDERS; REDUCTION OF DIVIDEND; 18/04/2018 – Aceto Negotiating Credit Agreement Waiver With Lender; 18/04/2018 – ACETO SEES SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION OF DIV GOING FORWARD; 30/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Aceto

Aceto Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, sources, markets, sells, and distributes finished dosage form generics, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, agricultural protection products, and specialty chemicals. The company has market cap of $. The firm operates in three divisions: Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients, and Performance Chemicals. It currently has negative earnings. The Human Health segment supplies raw materials used in the production of nutritional and packaged dietary supplements, including vitamins, amino acids, iron compounds, and bio chemicals used in pharmaceutical and nutritional preparations.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold Aceto Corporation shares while 12 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 2.60 million shares or 75.96% less from 10.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0% in Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ:ACET). Assetmark owns 370 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. American Interest Grp Incorporated holds 0% in Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ:ACET) or 1 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 14,552 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Northern Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ:ACET) for 39,105 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 6 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 15,000 are owned by Capstone Fincl Advsrs. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ:ACET) for 19,145 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 747 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 0% stake. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 177,450 shares or 0% of the stock. Spark Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ:ACET). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ:ACET).

More notable recent Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ:ACET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Nasdaq to delist two suspended medical companies – Seeking Alpha" on May 31, 2019