Analysts See $-0.02 EPS for Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA); Last Week Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) Coverage

Analysts expect Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) to report $-0.02 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 100.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Orla Mining Ltd.’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.72. About 218,770 shares traded. Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Royal Dutch Shell had 27 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) rating on Thursday, July 4. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and GBX 2950 target. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. HSBC upgraded it to “Buy” rating and GBX 2740 target in Tuesday, May 14 report. The firm has “Add” rating given on Monday, August 12 by AlphaValue. The stock has “Hold” rating by HSBC on Wednesday, April 10. HSBC maintained the shares of RDSA in report on Wednesday, February 13 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, June 12 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 12 by JP Morgan. The stock of Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) earned “Buy” rating by HSBC on Wednesday, July 10. See Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: AlphaValue Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 2890.00 New Target: GBX 2673.00 Downgrade

07/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2950.00 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 3250.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 2800.00 New Target: GBX 2750.00 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2950.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2700.00 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 3175.00 New Target: GBX 3090.00 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2840.00 New Target: GBX 2875.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Maintain

More notable recent Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 16% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 27, 2019, also Techcrunch.com with their article: “Ola will add 10,000 electric rickshaws to its India fleet over the next year – TechCrunch” published on April 16, 2018, Techcrunch.com published: “Recapping a year of highs and lows for SoftBank – TechCrunch” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Daimler issues profit warning over diesel issues – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kenya’s Petroleum Industry, 2019 with Vivo Energy, KenolKobil and Total Kenya Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company has market cap of $318.78 million. The firm explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula.

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company has market cap of 189.38 billion GBP. The firm operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream divisions. It has a 955.68 P/E ratio. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.