Analysts See $-0.02 EPS for Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA); Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Cut Five9 (FIVN) Stake

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased Five9 Inc. (FIVN) stake by 42.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 45,959 shares as Five9 Inc. (FIVN)’s stock declined 6.80%. The Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP holds 63,228 shares with $3.34M value, down from 109,187 last quarter. Five9 Inc. now has $3.85B valuation. The stock increased 4.65% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $60.75. About 220,817 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud

Analysts expect Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) to report $-0.02 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 100.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Orla Mining Ltd.’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.7. About 53,551 shares traded. Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) stake by 22,180 shares to 45,280 valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) stake by 2,300 shares and now owns 47,047 shares. Arris International Plc was raised too.

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Five9 (FIVN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Five9 (FIVN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Five9 Stock Popped Thursday – Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: SPWR,FIVN,PS – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “2 Under-the-Radar, Fast-Growing Companies for Your Watchlist – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Five9 had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Needham. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Canaccord Genuity. SunTrust maintained Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, August 1. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Roth Capital. Stephens maintained it with “Hold” rating and $48 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. Craig Hallum maintained Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Craig Hallum has “Buy” rating and $46 target. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”.