Analysts See $-0.02 EPS for Orca Gold Inc. (ORG); SS&C Technologies Has 1.66 Sentiment

Analysts expect Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG) to report $-0.02 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Orca Gold Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.17% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $0.345. About 167,500 shares traded or 151.91% up from the average. Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

SS&C Technologies Inc (SSNC) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 203 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 122 reduced and sold equity positions in SS&C Technologies Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 200.97 million shares, up from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding SS&C Technologies Inc in top ten positions increased from 8 to 15 for an increase of 7. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 92 Increased: 123 New Position: 80.

Orca Gold Inc., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company has market cap of $72.78 million. The company's flagship asset is the Block 14 gold project located in northern Sudan. It currently has negative earnings.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. holds 8.59% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for 1.75 million shares. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp owns 3.00 million shares or 8.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banbury Partners Llc has 7.02% invested in the company for 381,174 shares. The New York-based Incline Global Management Llc has invested 5.89% in the stock. Valinor Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 1.48 million shares.

