Analysts See $-0.02 EPS for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE); Shorts at British American Tobacco Industries P.L.C. Commo (BTI) Raised By 112.8%

British American Tobacco Industries P.L.C. Commo (NYSE:BTI) had an increase of 112.8% in short interest. BTI’s SI was 3.75M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 112.8% from 1.76M shares previously. With 2.03 million avg volume, 2 days are for British American Tobacco Industries P.L.C. Commo (NYSE:BTI)’s short sellers to cover BTI’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.64% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.03. About 1.38 million shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) has declined 27.12% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – BY END OF 2018 OBJECTIVE TO MORE THAN DOUBLE REVENUE FROM NEXT GENERATION PRODUCTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY MORE THAN £1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT; 25/04/2018 – BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 15/03/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO TO COMMIT TO TRANSFORMING TOBACCO; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Analysts expect NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) to report $-0.02 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 71.43% from last quarter’s $-0.07 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, NexGen Energy Ltd.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. It closed at $1.74 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical NXE News: 02/05/2018 – L&W Supply to Acquire NexGen Building Supply; 13/04/2018 – NEXGEN ANNOUNCES SENIOR MANAGEMENT DEPARTURES

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $616.52 million. The Company’s principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. It currently has negative earnings.