Analysts See $-0.02 EPS for NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NCSM); Actinium Pharmaceuticals Has 1.5 Sentiment

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (ATNM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.21, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 15 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 10 reduced and sold stock positions in Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 23.11 million shares, up from 8.52 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 5 Increased: 9 New Position: 6.

Analysts expect NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) to report $-0.02 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 118.18% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. After having $-0.11 EPS previously, NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -81.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.975. About 35,195 shares traded. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) has declined 79.67% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.67% the S&P500. Some Historical NCSM News: 07/05/2018 – NCS Multistage 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 07/05/2018 – NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS FILES $300M SECURITIES SHELF; 08/03/2018 NCS Multistage Holdings 4Q Rev $50.2M; 09/05/2018 – NCS Multistage Holdings Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – NCS Multistage Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 1c; 24/04/2018 – NCS Multistage Holdings Closes Above 200-Day MA: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS INC NCSM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 35 TO 45 PCT; 07/05/2018 – NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ANNUAL REVENUES IN 2018 WILL GROW BY 35% – 45%; 20/04/2018 – DJ NCS Multistage Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCSM); 15/05/2018 – Sapience Investments Buys 1.2% of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The company has market cap of $34.94 million. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant.

The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.0007 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2149. About 105,297 shares traded. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM) has declined 63.91% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATNM News: 13/03/2018 – ACTINIUM PHARMA- COMBINATION TRIAL EXPANDS ADDRESSABLE PATIENT POPULATION FOR ACTINIUM’S CD33 PROGRAM INTO RELAPSED/REFRACTORY PATIENTS FIT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY; 14/03/2018 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Jehan Rowlands, Pharm.D. as Vice-President, Head of Regulatory Affairs; 21/04/2018 – DJ Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATNM); 09/04/2018 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (ATNM-US): Resurgent radiation on the turn; 11/04/2018 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals to Showcase Capabilities of its AWE Technology Platform in Developing Biobetters at Upcoming AACR Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Jehan Rowlands as Vice-Pres, Head of Regulatory Affairs; 01/05/2018 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dr. Jeffrey Chell, Bone Marrow Transplant Visionary and Chief Executive Officer Emeritus of B; 28/03/2018 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals Announces Collaborative Research Partnership with Astellas Leveraging Actinium’s AWE Platform Technology; 13/03/2018 Actinium Announces FDA Clearance of IND For Phase 1 trial of Actimab-A in Combination with CLAG-M for Patients with Relapsed or; 28/03/2018 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals Announces Collaborative Research Partnership with Astellas Leveraging Actinium’s AWE Platform Techno

More notable recent Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Actinium Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Sachs 19th Annual Biotech in Europe Forum for Global Partnering & Investment – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Actinium Announces Participation at the 2019 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Pricing of $16.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants – PRNewswire” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Actinium Successfully Completes Second Module of Collaborative Research Program with Astellas; Third Module Initiated – PRNewswire” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Actinium Announces Appointment of Niva Almaula, Ph.D. as Chief Business Officer – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Sabby Management Llc holds 2.58% of its portfolio in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 8.34 million shares. Sio Capital Management Llc owns 4.94 million shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Endurant Capital Management Lp has 0.24% invested in the company for 2.48 million shares. The Hong Kong-based Fosun International Ltd has invested 0.01% in the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 10,000 shares.

Analysts await Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) to report earnings on November, 8. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% negative EPS growth.