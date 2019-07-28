Analysts See $-0.02 EPS for Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (MATN); Triple-s Management Has 0.81 Sentiment

Triple-s Management Corp (GTS) investors sentiment increased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.21, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 42 institutional investors opened new or increased stock positions, while 52 cut down and sold their stock positions in Triple-s Management Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 18.89 million shares, up from 18.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Triple-s Management Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 39 Increased: 27 New Position: 15.

Analysts expect Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN) to report $-0.02 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Mateon Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 9.05% or $0.019 during the last trading session, reaching $0.191. About 6,374 shares traded. Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of vascular disrupting agents for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.68 million. The Company’s principal clinical stage product includes fosbretabulin tromethamine, a reversible tubulin binding agent, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase II clinical trial for treating neuroendocrine tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops OXi4503 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial stage for treating patients with relapsed or refractory acute myelogenous leukemia or myelodysplastic syndromes.

Heartland Advisors Inc holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Triple-S Management Corporation for 536,295 shares. Pzena Investment Management Llc owns 1.34 million shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cna Financial Corp has 0.16% invested in the company for 32,828 shares. The New York-based Lakewood Capital Management Lp has invested 0.13% in the stock. Spark Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 125,400 shares.

The stock increased 2.59% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $24.54. About 46,492 shares traded. Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) has declined 23.45% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GTS News: 06/04/2018 A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Triple-S Propiedad, Inc; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q ADJ EPS 60C; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – MAINTAINING FULL YEAR 2018 DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING COMMERCIAL, MEDICARE BUSINESSES & LIFE INSURANCE SEGMENT; 17/05/2018 – Triple-S Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PREMIUMS EARNED WERE $752.0 MILLION, UP 7.1% FROM THE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q OPER REV. $770.2M; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q EPS 17C; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING PROPERTY AND CASUALTY SEGMENT WAS RAISED FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018; 16/05/2018 – Triple-S Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company has market cap of $596.03 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. It currently has negative earnings. It offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred well-known provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Part D, a prescription drug plan; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services.