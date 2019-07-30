Analysts See $-0.02 EPS for MAG Silver Corp. (MAG); Matson, Inc. (MATX) Had 1 Bulls

Analysts expect MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) to report $-0.02 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, MAG Silver Corp.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $15.93. About 178,106 shares traded. MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Matson (NYSE:MATX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Matson had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Stephens given on Monday, February 25. See Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) latest ratings:

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $40 New Target: $44 Upgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $37 Maintain

MAG Silver Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of district scale projects located in the Mexican Silver Belt. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The company's principal asset is the Juanicipio property comprising a single concession covering 7,679.21 hectares located in central Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Among 2 analysts covering MAG Silver (TSE:MAG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MAG Silver had 3 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Raymond James.

Another recent and important MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “The MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Share Price Is Up 54% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019.

More notable recent Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Ocean Rate Report: Bulker Bosses Explain Freight Price Resurgence – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Matson To Host Investor Day On August 14, 2019 In Oakland, California – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Matson To Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results On August 7, 2019 – Stockhouse” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Hellenicshippingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Capesize bulker rates are ‘electrifying’ – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold Matson, Inc. shares while 59 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 36.34 million shares or 0.98% more from 35.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Ameriprise Fincl has 282,230 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein L P has 0% invested in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). State Street reported 1.22M shares. Parkside Bank & Trust & has 24 shares. Hillsdale invested in 0.06% or 17,500 shares. Moreover, Denali Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 754 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 45,704 shares. Principal Group invested 0.01% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Guggenheim Lc stated it has 0.01% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Td Asset reported 50,198 shares. First L P holds 64,129 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 1,920 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 41,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company has market cap of $1.76 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. It has a 16.54 P/E ratio. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific.

The stock increased 1.38% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $41.17. About 17,897 shares traded. Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has risen 15.97% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MATX News: 26/04/2018 – Matson: Kuriyama to Succeed Watanabe; 26/04/2018 – Matson: Fukunaga Succeeds Jeff Watanabe on Board; 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Stanley M. Kuriyama as Lead Independent Director; 24/04/2018 – Matson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Second Matson Containership Begins Construction at General Dynamics NASSCO; 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q Rev $511.4M; 18/04/2018 – Matson Launches New Tahiti Service; 06/03/2018 Matson Analyst Day Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 13; 26/04/2018 – Matson Board Welcomes Mark Fukunaga, Replacing Jeff Watanabe; Stan Kuriyama Named Lead Independent Director; 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q EPS 33C, EST. 23C