Analysts See $0.02 EPS for Kinross Gold (KGC); Heritage Commerce Has 1.04 Sentiment

Analysts expect Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) to report $0.02 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. KGC’s profit would be $25.14 million giving it 53.06 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, Kinross Gold Corporation’s analysts see -71.43% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $4.245. About 4.34 million shares traded. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has declined 14.78% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 15/03/2018 Kinross adopts new shareholder rights plan; 26/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD – U.S. SEC’S INVESTIGATION OF WEST AFRICA OPS HAS CONCLUDED WITHOUT ANY MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON CO’S FINANCIAL POSITION/BUSINESS OPS; 09/04/2018 – KINROSS RUSSIA OPS REMAIN UNAFFECTED BY U.S. SANCTIONS; 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS `HOPES TO BE TRIMMING AROUND THE EDGES’ IN MAURITANIA; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS COULD SEEK INT. ARBITRATION IF MAURITANIA CHANGES RULES; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SLOWING TASIAST PHASE 2 SPEND AMID MAURITANIA TALKS; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q EPS 8c; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Acquired African Subsidiaries Lacking Anticorruption Compliance Programs, Internal Accounting Controls; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q Adj EPS 10c

Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.50, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 50 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 48 sold and trimmed stock positions in Heritage Commerce Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 31.05 million shares, up from 30.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Heritage Commerce Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 39 Increased: 35 New Position: 15.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 7 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $570,218 activity.

Jcsd Capital Llc holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Heritage Commerce Corp for 213,000 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Llc owns 604,369 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bbt Capital Management Llc has 0.23% invested in the company for 14,903 shares. The Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.22% in the stock. Menta Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 40,947 shares.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding firm for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. The company has market cap of $538.51 million. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including checking accounts, savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits. It has a 13.86 P/E ratio. The firm also provides various loan products comprising commercial loans, such as operating secured and unsecured loans advanced for working capital, equipment purchases, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans for rental properties, commercial buildings, and homes; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of loans for financing automobiles, various consumer goods, and other personal purposes; and small business administration loans.

The stock increased 1.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.38. About 63,700 shares traded. Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) has declined 27.97% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Commerce Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTBK); 07/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Announces The Completion Of Its Merger With United American Bank; 14/03/2018 HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP HTBK.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 09/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference in Denver; 08/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Applied Industrial Technologies, Heritage Commerce, KLX, Ly; 09/05/2018 – News On United American Bank (UABK) Now Under HTBK; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce 1Q EPS 23c; 27/04/2018 – HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP HTBK.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,

More notable recent Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Heritage Commerce Corp Earns $11.4 Million for the Second Quarter of 2019 and $23.5 Million for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This is Why Heritage Commerce (HTBK) is a Great Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. The company has market cap of $5.34 billion. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It currently has negative earnings. It also produces and sells silver; and explores for copper.

More notable recent Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “White Gold Corp. Files NI 43-101 Technical Report Outlining 25% Increase to Mineral Resource Estimate to Include 1039600 Indicated and 508700 Inferred Gold Ounces on White Gold Property in Yukon, Canada – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “6 Cheap Stocks to Buy That Cost Less Than $10 – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “White Gold Corp. Identifies New District Scale High Grade Gold Trends on and Contiguous to Vertigo Discovery, JP Ross Property – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Explosive Stocks Under $7 to Make Your 1st Million – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “First-Half 2019 Leaders and Laggards Among Gold Stocks – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 07, 2019.