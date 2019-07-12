Analysts See $0.02 EPS for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA); Sunpower Has 1.55 Sentiment

Analysts expect Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) to report $0.02 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 85.71% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. IEA’s profit would be $445,048 giving it 34.13 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $-0.94 EPS previously, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc.’s analysts see -102.13% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.73. About 74,037 shares traded. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) has declined 52.30% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IEA News: 07/05/2018 – FMI Corporation Advises IEA Services LLC in Merger With M lll Acquisition Corp; 04/05/2018 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Announces Wind Energy Award Valued at Over $60 Million; 04/05/2018 – INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY ALTERNATIVES INC – CONTRACT WAS SECURED BY WHITE CONSTRUCTION, INC. A SUBSIDIARY COMPANY OF IEA; 07/05/2018 – FMI Corp Advises IEA Services LLC in Merger With M III Acquisition Corp

Sunpower Corp (SPWR) investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.53, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 62 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 40 cut down and sold their stock positions in Sunpower Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 34.87 million shares, up from 33.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Sunpower Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 28 Increased: 43 New Position: 19.

More notable recent Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IEA sees oil market oversupplied in 2019 on U.S. production – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Oil prices climb on tropical storm and geopolitical tensions – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Oil edges up as storm hampers U.S. supply, glut forecasts weigh – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Announces Two Wind Contract Awards in Texas Valued, Together, at $150 Million – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Increasingly Weak Demand Outlook Caps Oil Prices – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. The company has market cap of $60.75 million. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. It currently has negative earnings.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.67. About 1.12 million shares traded. SunPower Corporation (SPWR) has declined 8.35% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWR News: 31/05/2018 – PowerOptions, SunPower Offer Cutting-Edge Solar-Plus-Storage Program Bringing Savings and Opportunity to Nonprofits, Public Entities; 18/04/2018 – SunPower Invests in American Solar Manufacturing; 16/05/2018 – SunPower by Stellar Solar Celebrating 20 Years in Business in 2018; 25/05/2018 – SUNPOWER – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER AGREEMENT TO BE USED TO REPAY OBLIGATIONS OUTSTANDING IN RESPECT OF CO’S 0.75% CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES DUE JUNE 1; 18/04/2018 – SunPower heads off Trump tariffs with SolarWorld purchase; 25/05/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP – ANTICIPATES UNIT WILL BORROW FULL AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT PRIOR TO OR ON JUNE 1, 2018; 02/05/2018 – SUNPOWER CFO REPORTS DEPARTURE, NEW CFO NAMED; 02/05/2018 – SUNPOWER CFO: DEPARTURE, NEW CFO NAMED; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 22/05/2018 – SUNPOWER GROUP – ANNOUNCES PROPOSED FOLLOW-ON SUBSCRIPTION BY EXISTING BONDHOLDERS OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2022 IN AN AMOUNT OF UP TO US$70 MLN

More notable recent SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Share Price Is Down 70% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Where Are All the Solar Cars? – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Solar Stock Signaling Strong Summer Ahead – Schaeffers Research” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SunPower (SPWR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SunPower (SPWR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.45 actual earnings per share reported by SunPower Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.89% EPS growth.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, makes, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.60 billion. It operates through three divisions: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides solar power components, including panels and other system components.

Rock Point Advisors Llc holds 2.24% of its portfolio in SunPower Corporation for 732,000 shares. Domini Impact Investments Llc owns 18,573 shares or 1.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shelton Capital Management has 0.54% invested in the company for 898 shares. The Washington-based Icm Asset Management Inc Wa has invested 0.51% in the stock. Canal Insurance Co, a South Carolina-based fund reported 160,000 shares.