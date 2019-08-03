Analysts See $0.02 EPS for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA); Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Sentiment Is 1.45

Analysts expect Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) to report $0.02 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 85.71% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. IEA’s profit would be $445,051 giving it 32.13 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $-0.94 EPS previously, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc.’s analysts see -102.13% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.57. About 37,260 shares traded. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) has declined 74.80% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IEA News: 04/05/2018 – INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY ALTERNATIVES INC – CONTRACT WAS SECURED BY WHITE CONSTRUCTION, INC. A SUBSIDIARY COMPANY OF IEA; 07/05/2018 – FMI Corporation Advises IEA Services LLC in Merger With M lll Acquisition Corp; 07/05/2018 – FMI Corp Advises IEA Services LLC in Merger With M III Acquisition Corp; 04/05/2018 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Announces Wind Energy Award Valued at Over $60 Million

Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 141 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 97 sold and decreased their positions in Allegheny Technologies Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 132.09 million shares, up from 129.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Allegheny Technologies Inc in top ten positions increased from 6 to 8 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 76 Increased: 86 New Position: 55.

Analysts await Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ATI’s profit will be $45.37 million for 14.28 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Allegheny Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated produces and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.59 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, High Performance Materials & Components; and Flat-Rolled Products. It has a 15.44 P/E ratio. The High Performance Materials & Components segment provides various high performance materials, including titanium and titanium alloys; nickel-and cobalt alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium, advanced powder alloys, and other specialty materials, in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Mcclain Value Management Llc holds 8.84% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated for 252,185 shares. Van Den Berg Management I Inc owns 1.76 million shares or 6.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd has 5.61% invested in the company for 300,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Sasco Capital Inc Ct has invested 3.67% in the stock. Ws Management Lllp, a Florida-based fund reported 2.32 million shares.

The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $20.56. About 1.65M shares traded or 12.77% up from the average. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) has declined 21.89% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500.

