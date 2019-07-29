Analysts See $-0.02 EPS for Goldmoney Inc. (XAU); Fj Capital Management Has Boosted By $4.17 Million Its Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Holding

Analysts expect Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) to report $-0.02 EPS on August, 14.After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Goldmoney Inc.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3. About 59,163 shares traded. Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Fj Capital Management Llc increased Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB) stake by 39.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fj Capital Management Llc acquired 595,650 shares as Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB)’s stock rose 1.87%. The Fj Capital Management Llc holds 2.09M shares with $15.31 million value, up from 1.50M last quarter. Riverview Bancorp Inc now has $192.07M valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.49. About 59,939 shares traded or 9.42% up from the average. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) has declined 10.02% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical RVSB News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Riverview Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RIVE); 02/04/2018 – Riverview Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Riverview Bancorp 4Q EPS 13c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Riverview Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RVSB); 12/04/2018 – Riverview Financial 1Q EPS 31c; 15/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Riverview Elementary in Fort Mill, SC; 14/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Secretary of State Mobile Office makes twice-annual visit to city of Riverview; 11/05/2018 – Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Exits Riverview Bancorp; 04/05/2018 – RIVERVIEW RUBBER ESTATES BHD RVWL.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.04 RGT (4 SEN) PER ORDINARY SHARE; 14/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: Secretary of State Mobile Office makes twice-annual visit to city of Riverview

More notable recent Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Riverview Bancorp Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend Nasdaq:RVSB – GlobeNewswire” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: SBR, RPM, AZZ, ALG, RVSB – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Riverview Bancorp Earns $4.2 Million in First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020; Highlighted by Strong Loan Growth and Solid Revenue Generation – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Riverview Bancorp Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Nasdaq:RVSB – GlobeNewswire” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Patricia W. Eby Named to Riverview Board – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold RVSB shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 13.91 million shares or 0.03% more from 13.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 47,290 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 38,134 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset Lp holds 0.01% or 166,638 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Company reported 37,017 shares. Renaissance Techs Llc owns 418,007 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mai Capital has 31,435 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd has 252,424 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lsv Asset has 0% invested in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) for 58,679 shares. Goldman Sachs owns 87,837 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deprince Race And Zollo stated it has 1.09M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com owns 10,750 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity has 0% invested in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Thb Asset Mgmt reported 308,756 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt Inc reported 28,343 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB).

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased Brookline Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:BRKL) stake by 230,370 shares to 44,630 valued at $643,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) stake by 35,846 shares and now owns 1.37 million shares. United Security Bancshares C (NASDAQ:UBFO) was reduced too.

GoldMoney Inc. operates a gold based financial network that enables clients to use vaulted gold as money. The company has market cap of $177.77 million. The firm operates through Wealth, Network, and Schiff Gold divisions. It has a 8.21 P/E ratio. It operates a platform to buy, transfer, earn, and sell physical allocated gold.

More notable recent Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Volatility 101: Should Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Shares Have Dropped 44%? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Profitconfidential.com published: “Forget Bitcoin, GoldMoney Stock Is the Real Deal – Profit Confidential” on December 22, 2017. More interesting news about Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Gold Extends Gains for the Fifth Day; Weak Dollar and Fedâ€™s Cut Catalyzers – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Gold and Metals on Correction Mode Ahead FOMC Meeting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.