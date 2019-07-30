Analysts See $-0.02 EPS for Goldmoney Inc. (XAU); Brt Apartments (md (BRT) Sellers Decreased By 12.11% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) to report $-0.02 EPS on August, 14.After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Goldmoney Inc.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.22. About 21,321 shares traded. Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Brt Apartments Corp (md (NYSE:BRT) had a decrease of 12.11% in short interest. BRT’s SI was 78,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 12.11% from 89,200 shares previously. With 13,000 avg volume, 6 days are for Brt Apartments Corp (md (NYSE:BRT)’s short sellers to cover BRT’s short positions. The SI to Brt Apartments Corp (md’s float is 0.79%. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 5,997 shares traded. BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has risen 13.67% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BRT News: 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – AN ENTITY IN WHICH IT HAS A 50% EQUITY INTEREST ACQUIRED LANDINGS OF CARRIER PARKWAY FOR $30.8 MLN; 13/03/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP BRT.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11.1 PCT TO $0.20/SHR; 02/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 208-UNIT VALUE ADD PROPERTY IN DAYTONA; 13/03/2018 – BRT Apartments Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20c From 18c; 21/05/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Acquires 281-Unit Value Add Property in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Rev $29.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ BRT Apartments Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRT); 13/03/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP. RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND APPROXIMATELY 11.1%; 07/03/2018 SENZAGEN AB SENZA.ST – BRT WILL MARKET AND PROVIDE GARD IN US AND PERFORM TEST IN ITS LABORATORY IN NORTH CAROLINA; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q EPS $1.75

GoldMoney Inc. operates a gold based financial network that enables clients to use vaulted gold as money. The company has market cap of $171.59 million. The firm operates through Wealth, Network, and Schiff Gold divisions. It has a 7.93 P/E ratio. It operates a platform to buy, transfer, earn, and sell physical allocated gold.

BRT Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust , owns, operates, and develops multi-family properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $221.18 million. It operates through two divisions, Multi-Family Real Estate and Other Real Estate. It has a 79.49 P/E ratio. The firm also owns, operates, and develops commercial, mixed use, and other real estate assets.

