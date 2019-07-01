Analysts See $-0.02 EPS for Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT); Genie Energy LTD (GNE)’s Sentiment Is 2

Analysts expect Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) to report $-0.02 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 100.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Globalstar, Inc.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.475. About 345,117 shares traded. Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) has declined 4.02% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.45% the S&P500. Some Historical GSAT News: 11/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR HOLDER MUDRICK CAPITAL SENDS LETTER TO BOARD; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 27/04/2018 – Globalstar to Participate in 22nd Annual Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR TO MERGE WITH METRO FIBER PROVIDER FIBERLIGHT; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar To Conduct Rights Offering for Minority Hldrs Following the Closing on the Merger; 11/04/2018 – MUDRICK CAPITAL – STATED WAS WILLING TO LEND GLOBALSTAR $150 MLN IN NON-CONVERTIBLE FINANCING INSTRUMENT TO HELP ADDRESS CAPITAL NEEDS THROUGH 2019; 19/04/2018 – RadioResource: Globalstar Introduces Hot Spot for Remote Emergency Communications; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal, sources say [15:49 BST26 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information

Genie Energy LTD (GNE) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 34 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 17 reduced and sold positions in Genie Energy LTD. The institutional investors in our database now have: 4.97 million shares, up from 4.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Genie Energy LTD in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 7 Increased: 20 New Position: 14.

Old West Investment Management Llc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Genie Energy Ltd. for 160,628 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp owns 45,200 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.02% invested in the company for 202,467 shares. The California-based Bailard Inc. has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, a Guernsey-based fund reported 17,790 shares.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an gas and oil exploration company. The company has market cap of $299.63 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It has a 13.77 P/E ratio. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business clients primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States.

Analysts await Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, up 550.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. GNE’s profit will be $2.44M for 30.72 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Genie Energy Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

