Analysts See $0.02 EPS for eGain (EGAN); Entravision Communications Has 1.09 Sentiment

Entravision Communications Corp (EVC) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 50 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 46 trimmed and sold positions in Entravision Communications Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 49.48 million shares, down from 49.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Entravision Communications Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 34 Increased: 33 New Position: 17.

Analysts expect eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) to report $0.02 EPS on September, 3 after the close.EGAN's profit would be $602,159 giving it 89.75 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, eGain Corporation's analysts see -60.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.18. About 86,156 shares traded. eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) has declined 41.36% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.36% the S&P500.

Capital Impact Advisors Llc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Entravision Communications Corporation for 503,357 shares. Rbf Capital Llc owns 561,271 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has 0.2% invested in the company for 2.27 million shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.13% in the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 70,000 shares.

Analysts await Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.02 per share. EVC’s profit will be $4.12M for 15.30 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Entravision Communications Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $355,750 activity.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media firm that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms in the United States and certain border markets of Mexico. The company has market cap of $252.38 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. It currently has negative earnings. It owns and operates television stations that broadcast drama shows, talk shows, novelas, entertainment magazines, news magazines, national news, specials, late news, childrenÂ’s programs, sports, reality, comedy shows, and movies.

The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.06. About 182,983 shares traded. Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) has declined 26.74% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.74% the S&P500. Some Historical EVC News: 29/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Exclusive Promotional Events And Content To Support Its 2018 FIFA World Cup Radio Broadcasts; 14/03/2018 – Entravision 4Q EPS 14c; 14/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP – QTRLY NET REVENUE $73.5 MLN VS $70.3 MLN; 23/04/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCES AFFILIATION PARTNERSHIP FOR ENTRAVISION’S KMCC-TV WITH AZTECA AMERICA; 07/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Helps Amplify Jarritos® “Destapa Tu Fortuna” Campaign; 16/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation to Host Fourth Annual Salsa y Sazón Latin Food and Music Festival; 08/05/2018 – Entravision 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 14/03/2018 – Entravision 4Q Net $13M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold eGain Corporation shares while 22 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 23.26 million shares or 11.29% more from 20.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

eGain Corporation provides cloud-based customer engagement software solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $216.18 million. The firm offers eGain software suite, including eGain Mobile for businesses to offer engagement options in the eGain suite to mobile users. It has a 62.98 P/E ratio. It also provides Web applications comprising eGain Offers that helps businesses engage visitors on the firm Website and Facebook fan pages; eGain Virtual Assistant that enables conversational automation to engage clients across digital touch points; eGain Cobrowse that enables phone and chat reps to show clients around the Website, help locate information, and hand-hold them during complex tasks; eGain Super Chat for Website visitors to conduct chats with agents; eGain ClickToCall provides Website visitors the ability to request a callback; and eGain SelfService to support customer self-service options.