Analysts See $0.02 EPS for CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU); Cloud Peak Energy (CLD) Shorts Raised By 47.11%

Cloud Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:CLD) had an increase of 47.11% in short interest. CLD’s SI was 16.93 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 47.11% from 11.51 million shares previously. With 8.95 million avg volume, 2 days are for Cloud Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:CLD)’s short sellers to cover CLD’s short positions. The SI to Cloud Peak Energy Inc’s float is 27.37%. It closed at $0.1565 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CLD News: 15/05/2018 – Leucadia National Buys New 1.3% Position in Cloud Peak Energy; 26/04/2018 – CLOUD PEAK ENERGY INC – EXPECT TO SEE GREATER BALANCE IN COAL SUPPLY AND DEMAND AND IMPROVEMENTS IN COAL PRICING IN LATTER PART OF YEAR; 08/04/2018 – Quantum Cloud Partners with AWS to Provide Global Cloud Rendering; 26/04/2018 – CLOUD PEAK ENERGY 1Q REV. $216.3M, EST. $230.6M; 09/05/2018 – Cloud Peak Energy Inc. Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cloud Peak Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLD); 05/03/2018 – CLOUD PEAK ENERGY – GRANT DATE TARGET VALUE OF 2018 ANNUAL EQUITY AWARD TO CEO UNDER LTIP WAS REDUCED FROM 300% TO 200% OF CEO’S BASE SALARY; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cloud Peak Cfr To Caa1 From Caa2, Outlook Positive; 26/04/2018 – CLOUD PEAK ENERGY CEO COLIN MARSHALL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Analysts expect CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) to report $0.02 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 60.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. T_CEU’s profit would be $5.08 million giving it 27.31 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, CES Energy Solutions Corp.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.82% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $2.185. About 208,684 shares traded. CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Cloud Peak Energy Inc. produces coal in the Powder River Basin in the United States. The company has market cap of $. The firm operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It currently has negative earnings. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.92, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 82 investors sold Cloud Peak Energy Inc shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 5.31 million shares or 90.68% less from 57.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Lc (Trc) holds 19,060 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Cloud Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:CLD) for 500 shares. Bessemer Gru invested in 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 15,201 shares. Adirondack invested in 175 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Cloud Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:CLD). Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 165,609 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kopernik Glob Ltd Com, a Florida-based fund reported 4.74 million shares. Coldstream Management has 0% invested in Cloud Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:CLD) for 12,384 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Cloud Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:CLD).

Among 3 analysts covering Canadian Energy Serv&Tech (TSE:CEU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Canadian Energy Serv&Tech had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) earned “Hold” rating by GMP Securities on Thursday, March 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by National Bank Canada. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4.5 target in Wednesday, March 13 report.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company has market cap of $555.43 million. The firm provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market. It has a 16.81 P/E ratio. The Company’s solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

