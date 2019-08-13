Analysts See $-0.02 EPS for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV); Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Shorts Raised By 0.19%

Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) had an increase of 0.19% in short interest. TRX’s SI was 3.74M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.19% from 3.73M shares previously. With 230,400 avg volume, 16 days are for Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)’s short sellers to cover TRX’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $0.94. About 519,875 shares traded or 98.57% up from the average. Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) has risen 117.35% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 117.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TRX News: 13/03/2018 Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation: 2018 – Good Political and Economic Climate for Investing in Tanzania; 13/04/2018 – TANZANIAN ROYALTY EXPLORATION CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01

Analysts expect BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) to report $-0.02 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $1.10 EPS change or 98.21% from last quarter's $-1.12 EPS. After having $0.02 EPS previously, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.'s analysts see -200.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.09. About 15,743 shares traded or 210.21% up from the average. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) has risen 5.67% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.67% the S&P500.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. The company has market cap of $39.80 million. The Company’s product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. It currently has negative earnings.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company has market cap of $136.90 million. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria; Itetemia gold deposit located to the southwest of Mwanza; and the Kigosi project located within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also holds interest in various exploration stage projects, including the Luhala project and the Lunguya property.

