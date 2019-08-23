Analysts See $-0.02 EPS for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV); Ep Energy (EPE) Has 0.86 Sentiment

Analysts expect BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) to report $-0.02 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $1.10 EPS change or 98.21% from last quarter’s $-1.12 EPS. After having $0.02 EPS previously, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s analysts see -200.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.79. About 1,495 shares traded. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) has risen 5.67% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.67% the S&P500.

Ep Energy Corp (EPE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.21, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 24 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 28 decreased and sold their equity positions in Ep Energy Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 154.39 million shares, down from 160.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ep Energy Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 20 Increased: 14 New Position: 10.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. The company has market cap of $37.84 million. The Company’s product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. It currently has negative earnings.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc holds 1.59% of its portfolio in EP Energy Corporation for 2.63 million shares. Riverstone Holdings Llc owns 31.28 million shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. has 0.29% invested in the company for 100.12 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Covalent Partners Llc has invested 0.2% in the stock. King Street Capital Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 4.00 million shares.

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $41.04 million. The firm has interests in three primary areas, such as the Eagle Ford Shale located in South Texas; the Wolfcamp Shale located in Permian Basin in West Texas; and the Altamont Field located in the Uinta Basin in Northeastern Utah. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 432.4 million barrels of oil equivalent and had average net daily production of 87,641 barrel of oil equivalent/per day.

