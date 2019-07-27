Analysts See $0.02 EPS for ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI); NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) Had 5 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to report $0.02 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 60.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. ANGI’s profit would be $10.13 million giving it 174.50 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, ANGI Homeservices Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.96. About 490,962 shares traded. ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has risen 7.90% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGI News: 09/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 19/04/2018 – Notion Integrates with HomeAdvisor; Partnership Pairs Smart Home Technology With Plumbing Services for Instant Water Leak Support; 06/03/2018 Anthony & Sylvan Pools Earns 70 Esteemed 2017 Angie’s List Super Service Awards; 23/05/2018 – HomeAdvisor to Help Power New Home Services Experience on Facebook Marketplace; 10/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices CEO Sees ‘Massive’ U.S. Growth (Video); 09/05/2018 – ANGI HOMESERVICES 1Q REV. $255.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ ANGI Homeservices Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANGI); 21/03/2018 – BERKEYS Air Conditioning, Plumbing, & Electrical Earns Esteemed Angie’s List Super Service Award For The Eighth Time; 07/03/2018 – Brennan Enterprises Earns Esteemed 2017 Angie’s List Super Service Award; 19/04/2018 – Notion Integrates with HomeAdvisor; Partnership Pairs Smart Home Technology With Plumbing Services for Instant Water Leak Suppo

Among 11 analysts covering NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. NetApp had 19 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Maxim Group. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. Susquehanna maintained NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) on Thursday, February 14 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14. The company was upgraded on Thursday, February 14 by Cross Research. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, February 14 by William Blair. J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, February 14 to “Neutral”. See NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NetApp, Inc. shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17.98M are owned by Blackrock. Aviva Public Limited Co invested 0.04% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Signaturefd Limited Com owns 1,515 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 1,214 shares. First Manhattan has 0% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 90 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn has 1.74 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated owns 162 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Guardian holds 0.78% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 843,517 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 29,892 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Incorporated holds 0.71% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 36,446 shares. 55,516 were accumulated by Susquehanna Group Llp. Capstone Investment Advsrs Limited accumulated 10,220 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 13,566 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc holds 0.03% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) or 9,128 shares.

The stock increased 0.65% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $59.11. About 1.49M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 4.17% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Hosts Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Webcast; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the Industry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution; 19/04/2018 – DJ NetApp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTAP); 24/04/2018 – DriveScale Appoints Former Pure Storage and NetApp Executive Brian Pawlowski as Chief Technology Officer; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 NEW $4B SHARE REPURCHASE COMMITMENT; 05/04/2018 – NetApp OKs $4 Billion Share Buyback Program, Dividend Increase — MarketWatch

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $333,344 activity. RICHARD HENRI P sold 5,050 shares worth $333,344.

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: WHR, NTAP, SBUX – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will NetApp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NTAP) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NetApp (NTAP) Crafts New Cloud-Based Storage Solution on HCI – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SLG, MPC, NTAP – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

NetApp, Inc. provides software, systems, and services to manage and store computer data worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.19 billion. It offers flash; flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; hybrid cloud; ONTAP cloud storage data management service; NetApp cloud sync hybrid data management Software as a Service; NetApp private storage for cloud; and AltaVault cloud-integrated solutions. It has a 13.11 P/E ratio. The firm also provides ONTAP storage operating system for data protection and security; SANtricity storage operating system, which provides performance, reliability, and data protection for application-driven workloads; SolidFire element operating system; NetApp StorageGRID Webscale software that allows clients to store and manage massive amounts of data on premises and in the cloud; NetApp integrated data protection solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and FlexArray storage virtualization software.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital home services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.07 billion. It offers its services under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot, and Instapro brand names. It has a 75.46 P/E ratio. The firm is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.