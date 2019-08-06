Analysts See $0.02 EPS for ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI); HILLCREST PETROLEUM LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (HLRTF) Sellers Increased By 99.66% Their Shorts

Analysts expect ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to report $0.02 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 60.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. ANGI’s profit would be $10.13 million giving it 162.75 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, ANGI Homeservices Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $13.02. About 1.14M shares traded. ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has declined 10.59% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGI News: 16/04/2018 – LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP LP REPORTS 20.5 PCT STAKE IN ANGI HOMESERVICES INC AS OF APRIL 13 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices CEO Sees ‘Massive’ U.S. Growth (Video); 09/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 13/03/2018 – SIRC President David Savarese Discusses Lowe’s Program, Angie’s List Deal and Fiscal Year End on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon; 19/04/2018 – Notion Integrates with HomeAdvisor; Partnership Pairs Smart Home Technology With Plumbing Services for Instant Water Leak Suppo; 09/05/2018 – ANGI HOMESERVICES INC – QTRLY PRO FORMA BASIS, REVENUE OF $258.2 MILLION, UP 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 23/05/2018 – HomeAdvisor to Help Power New Home Services Experience on Facebook Marketplace; 09/05/2018 – ANGI HOMESERVICES 1Q REV. $255.3M; 09/05/2018 – IAC/INTERACTIVECORP – QTRLY ANGI HOMESERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 69 PCT TO $255.3 MLN; 21/03/2018 – ABACUS Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical Earns Esteemed Angie’s List Super Service Award for the Sixth Time

HILLCREST PETROLEUM LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HLRTF) had an increase of 99.66% in short interest. HLRTF’s SI was 58,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 99.66% from 29,100 shares previously. With 54,600 avg volume, 1 days are for HILLCREST PETROLEUM LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HLRTF)’s short sellers to cover HLRTF’s short positions. It closed at $0.025 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of gas and oil reserves in Canada. The company has market cap of $2.07 million. It holds an agreement to acquire a 75% working interest in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin located in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Hillcrest Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. in March 2015.

More notable recent ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Makes ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Needham’s Checks Suggest Angi Homeservices Faces Growing Competition From Google – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ANGI Homeservices to Audiocast Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ANGI Homeservices Announces Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering Angie`s List (NASDAQ:ANGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Angie`s List has $2000 highest and $20 lowest target. $20’s average target is 53.61% above currents $13.02 stock price. Angie`s List had 4 analyst reports since March 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Tuesday, June 25.