Analysts See $-0.02 EPS for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET); Profile of 3 Analysts Covering South32 Limited (LON:S32)

Analysts expect 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) to report $-0.02 EPS on August, 15.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 100.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $0.01 EPS previously, 21Vianet Group, Inc.’s analysts see -300.00% EPS growth. It closed at $7.28 lastly. It is down 42.32% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.89% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Co-CEO Steve Zhang to Resign Due to Personal Reasons on June 30; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 12/03/2018 – 21VIANET 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 48 RMB CENTS; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Adjuseted Net 1c/AD; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q Rev $127.7M; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q EPS 1c; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet: Shiqi Wang to Continue to Serve as CEO; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2018 Revm RMB3.25B-RMB3.35; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT

Among 3 analysts covering South32 Limited (LON:S32), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. South32 Limited had 17 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, February 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by HSBC. HSBC maintained South32 Limited (LON:S32) on Tuesday, May 28 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained South32 Limited (LON:S32) rating on Wednesday, July 10. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and GBX 200 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, July 4 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, July 19. See South32 Limited (LON:S32) latest ratings:

21Vianet Group, Inc. provides carrier-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $1.63 billion. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network; and other hosting related value-added services. It has a 9.5 P/E ratio. The Company’s hosting and related services include managed hosting services that offer data center space to house its customers' servers and networking equipment, and provide tailored server administration services; and interconnectivity services that enable clients to connect their servers with Internet backbones and other networks through its border gateway protocol network or single-line, dual-line, or multiple-line network.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining firm primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has market cap of 8.95 billion GBP. The firm has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It has a 6.42 P/E ratio. It also exports its products.

The stock increased 0.63% or GBX 1.1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 176.6. About 1.32M shares traded. South32 Limited (LON:S32) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.